Climate advocates Generation Zero celebrate Zero Carbon Bill

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 5:32 pm
Press Release: Generation Zero


Generation Zero, the group that led the formulation of the Zero Carbon Bill framework celebrated the unanimous passage of the Zero Carbon Bill into law with overwhelming support. Today Parliament voted 119-0 in support of a climate action framework that will ensure that we transition to a carbon-neutral economy.

“This is the first, but critical, step for strong climate action in Aotearoa.” a delighted Lisa McLaren — Zero Carbon Act National Convener for Generation Zero — said. “Creating a fairer, more resilient world for the next generation, whilst making sure to support affected communities will be no mean feat. Today, is the start of the journey towards that future, laying the groundwork for a path forward to a zero emissions Aotearoa.”

“Generation Zero, along with Oxfam New Zealand, WWF-New Zealand, Forest and Bird, and World Vision New Zealand have worked on the Zero Carbon policy framework for four years”, Ms McLaren continued. “It’s been a lot of late nights, trying to fit all of this in beside our jobs and study - but it’s all been worth it. I just want to congratulate and acknowledge all incredible people that pulled off this campaign together.”

It’s a testament to the quality of the framework, and everyone acting in good faith that the bill passed with unanimous support” Ms. McLaren said. “We can finally put the partisan politics that has hindered meaningful climate action in Aotearoa for the last two and a half decades behind us, and take the first steps in addressing the emergency we face. There is much work to be done. Aotearoa New Zealand now needs to act urgently.”

“The window of opportunity for meaningful action is closing quickly. As the IPCC cautioned in 2018, the next decade is crucial to avoiding the worst impacts of climate change,” says Zero Carbon Act campaign Communications Convenor Jen Coatham. “A better future is possible if we act now to start mitigating our emissions, rather than our ambitions,”

Earlier today, Generation Zero and WWF-New Zealand handed MPs an open letter, signed by over 215 prominent businesses and organizations. David Tong, climate change programme manager at WWF-New Zealand says “This open letter shows that all sectors of Aotearoa want cross-party consensus - from Southland to the Far North, from farmers to accountants, from mayors to dames and actresses, scientists and doctors to bicycle couriers - we all want this. Together, we can take the politics out of climate action and get on with cutting emissions.”

Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government's Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government's plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change.

