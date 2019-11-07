Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Proposed change with potential huge impact

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 8:20 pm
Press Release: NZ Property Investors Federation

Proposed change with potential huge impact


Imagine living next door to loud, obnoxious and potentially violent neighbours. If they were tenants then you might expect their landlord to do something about it and protect you.

Right now, their landlord could end the tenancy with a 90-day notice, which means you wouldn’t have to put yourself potentially at risk by providing evidence of the tenant’s bad behaviour.

Government, however, is considering changes to the Residential Tenancies Act, which includes requiring landlords to state why they are ending a tenancy and prove it at the Tenancy Tribunal, rather than being able to issue a 90 day notice without reason.

It can already be difficult to manage tenants behaving badly and this proposal will make it even harder, potentially impossible.

The proposal is intended to improve security for tenants, which is a reasonable and sensible aim. However, a survey of 1,325 rental property owners conducted by the NZ Property Investors’ Federation (NZPIF) found that only 3% of tenants’ tenancies are ended each year through a 90-day notice. Nearly half of these notices were issued for antisocial behaviour and disturbing neighbours.

This means the proposal will only protect the 3% of tenants who are behaving badly, upsetting their neighbour’s lives. Although a small percentage of the tenant population, this amounts to around 16,500 tenants around New Zealand causing problems.

“While the vast majority of tenants are decent people who respect others, no one wants to live next to people causing serious anti-social problems.” says NZPIF Executive Officer, Andrew King. “In my experience, if the affected neighbours are tenants then they prefer to move themselves rather than risk arguments or threats by standing up for their rights. Moving isn’t so easy for homeowners, however, and why should good people be forced to move because of the poor behaviour of others?”

Housing New Zealand has stopped issuing 90-day notices under the Sustainable Tenancies directive of the Government. This has made it harder for the agency’s on-the-ground property managers to effectively manage a growing number of poorly behaving state tenants.

An example of this occurred in Motueka, where an entire street was terrorised by one Housing NZ household for over two years with loud parties, intimidating behaviour and cars speeding down the road at all hours. Despite many requests to Housing NZ and the Police, nothing was done about the situation.

If the same policy is expanded to include private rental properties, which make up 85% of all rentals in New Zealand, many more people other than Housing NZ neighbours are going to have their lives seriously disrupted.

If New Zealanders wants landlords to continue protecting neighbours from the bad behaviour of their tenants, they need to voice their opinion loudly and quickly.

About NZPIF

The New Zealand Property Investors’ Federation represents 6000 property owners and is responsible for educating and supporting landlords to ensure New Zealanders have access to high quality rental properties.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Property Investors Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

ALSO:

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

ALSO:

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 