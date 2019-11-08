Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Call for urgent inquiry into Oranga Tamariki staff

Friday, 8 November 2019, 8:31 am
Press Release: Whanau First

Government department Oranga Tamariki’s investigation of its own failings in a single child uplift in Hawke’s Bay is classic evidence of the need for an urgent inquiry into the performances of its staff, according to family wellbeing group Whanau First.

The group, which was in the process of being formed at the time of the independent emergence of details of the May 6 events at the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital I Hastings, says the failures for which Oranga Tamariki Grainne Moss has apologised are far from isolated.

“There are hundreds, if not thousands, across all of New Zealand, who are due not only apologies but also redress for the way they and their families have been treated and the irreparable damage that has been done,” said spokesperson Louise Hutchinson.

“We believe there is a culture of deceit and dishonesty across the more entrenched staff if the department and that along with repairing the damage there is a need to establish how this culture developed, and why,” she said.

“One single apology is not going to change anything, she said. “What needs to change, right now, is that the staff of this outfit need to know they will be held accountable for their statements and actions, that they cannot just say and do as they like.”

“There are indications in this very single case that staff acted to mislead the court. Perjury if you like, maximum penalty seven years in jail.”

Ms Hutchinson said: “It would be ridiculous to assume this is isolated. It is common practice, and we have no doubt this would be exposed by even the most meagre of inquiries. The Government has a substantial amount to lose if it does not move to deal with this straight away.”


© Scoop Media

Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

