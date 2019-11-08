Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Police Tactical Options Research report for 2018 released

Friday, 8 November 2019, 10:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police has released the 2018 Tactical Options Research (TOR) report, which provides information on Police use of tactical options such as baton, OC spray, empty hand tactics, TASER, and firearms.

“New Zealand Police’s purpose is to ensure people are safe and feel safe.

This sometimes means using force to protect the public and our staff,” says Superintendent Andrew Sissons, National Manager for Response and Operations.

“Police recognises use of force is a significant power granted to us, so our use of force is always proportional to a person’s threatening, violent and/or life-endangering behaviour.

“And we ensure accountability to this through annual reporting to the public.”

Every time a police officer uses force through tactical options, that use is reported in a Tactical Options Research (TOR) report.

The reports are collected and made publicly available every year.

“Our Police rarely use force with people.

The vast majority of interactions between police officers and members of the public are resolved without the need to use any tactical options.

“While there are obviously situations where the use of force cannot be avoided, I think it is a testament to our staff, their training, and their interpersonal communication skills that it is still something our officers rarely need to use,” say Superintendent Sissons.

In 2018, of more than 3.6 million formally reported interactions between Police and public, staff reported 4,398 events where tactical options were used.

Public trust and confidence in Police remains high.

The most recent Police Citizens’ Satisfaction Survey found 79 percent of people surveyed had full or “quite a lot of” trust and confidence in Police.

The 2018 Police TOR report contains a variety of information about use of force and outcomes during the last year, including:

• There was a slight overall decrease in TOR events with 138 fewer (a 3 percent decrease) than in 2017.

• The most commonly used tactical option at TOR events was empty hand tactics during 40 percent of TOR events.

The use of handcuffs and other restraints was used in 37 percent of events, and OC spray in 29 percent.

This is similar to previous years.

• TASER was used at 24 percent of TOR events.

In most instances that usage was show only, 80 percent of the 1075 TOR events where TASER was deployed it was not discharged.

This is a 4:1 show to discharge ratio; which has dropped from a 5:1 ratio in 2017.

• Firearms were discharged at seven incidents in 2018; in three of these incidents, two officers both discharged firearms.

In one incident the subject sustained fatal gunshot injuries, and in another the subject died but the cause of death was ruled inconclusive by the Coroner.

• Most TOR events do not result in an injury.

The number of injuries in 2018 (839) was almost identical to 2017 (837) and the vast majority of injuries were mild or moderate.

Caution should be exercised if comparing TOR data between Police Districts, as many factors, which can vary between districts, influence the use of force.

The full report and previous ones can be found here: https://www.police.govt.nz/about-us/publication/tactical-options-research-reports

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

ALSO:

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

ALSO:

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 