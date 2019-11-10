Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Sunday, 10 November 2019, 5:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Nicola Grigg National’s new candidate in Selwyn

Former reporter and political adviser Nicola Grigg will contest Selwyn for National in the 2020 General Election.

Ms Grigg was chosen today by local party delegates at a meeting in West Melton. She is replacing retiring MP Amy Adams, who is standing down after four terms.

“I’m truly honoured to be selected to run in my home electorate of Selwyn, and want to thank the local National members here for their support,” Ms Grigg says.

“Our communities here benefited greatly from the previous National Government’s strong economic management and focus on results. Unfortunately, like the rest of New Zealand, it is suffering from this chaotic Labour administration’s failure to deliver.

“Selwyn is a real snapshot of New Zealand, capturing suburban Christchurch right into the rural heartland of Canterbury. People here know the value of hard work and expect their government to spend their tax dollars wisely, in a way that achieves things.

“Labour and its coalition partners have talked a big game but failed to deliver on its promises. Now, more than ever, Selwyn needs a National Government that knows how to get things done.

“Having worked for Simon Bridges, I’ve seen up close his intellect and understanding of what truly matters to Kiwis. He and his team around him know to run the economy to make sure it’s thriving and able to meet the needs of all New Zealanders.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the campaign trail and making sure Selwyn keeps strong National representation, in a Simon Bridges-led Government.”

