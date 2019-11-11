Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

App connects Corrections staff with language and culture

Monday, 11 November 2019, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Department Of Corrections

Te Reo Māori app connects Corrections staff with language and culture

The Department of Corrections (Ara Poutama Aotearoa) is encouraging more of its staff to learn te Reo Māori through a handy mobile application.

The app, called Tihi-o-Manōno, was co-developed by Corrections and digital developer Kiwa Digital, and gives Corrections staff access to information which will help increase their te Reo literacy. This includes basics such as pronunciation, greetings, learning their pepeha, formally opening and closing meetings, understanding tikanga and other foundation level skills.

The app also has the words to Corrections’ waiata, and the geographic locations of iwi and hapū, among other things.

“The app has been designed to help our staff to learn and retain a foundation level of te Reo Māori so they can feel confident using and understanding the language within their workplace. The app can be downloaded for free by everyone – not just Corrections staff,” says Neil Campbell, General Manager Cultural Capability at Corrections.

“At Ara Poutama Aotearoa we’re encouraging our staff to see te Reo Māori as a language that belongs to all New Zealanders and value and use it as such. By normalising and revitalising te Reo Māori, we’re doing our part to help the Crown achieve its goal of a million people speaking the language by 2040.

“Increasing our staff’s te Reo literacy is essential to the work we are doing with the Hōkai Rangi strategy, which aims to uplift the oranga (wellbeing) of Māori in our care and their whānau.”

The mobile application can be downloaded for free by anyone and is available on the Google Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for Apple devices. It can be found by searching ‘Tihi-o-Manōno’ or ‘Ara Poutama’.

As well as the app, new staff learn about Corrections’ kaupapa values during the Ara Tika induction pathway which is delivered to frontline staff during their first week with the Department. The latest cohort of new recruits began their training today.

The attached image shows how the app can help improve Māori pronunciation.

Ara Poutama Aotearoa - key facts:

Tihi-o-Manōno, the name for the app, comes from Māori mythology’s separation story of Rangi-nui and Papatūānuku.
Since it was launched in July 2019 Tihi-o-Manōno has been downloaded approximately 2,303 times (figures as of 11 November 2019).
Corrections Māori name, Ara Poutama Aotearoa, was gifted to the Department after extensive consultation with Māori communities and iwi. Unlike other public service departments, the name isn’t a direct translation of the English equivalent but refers to the pathway of excellence for those who are under our management.
21% of Corrections staff identify as Māori.
In 2017/18, 17% of Corrections frontline recruits were Māori.
There is a suite of rehabilitation programmes to address offending among Māori founded on kaupapa Māori principles.
Over the past 20 years, Corrections has formed more than 15 formal relationships with iwi and Māori communities. We work with iwi in a range of areas, such as rehabilitation, reintegration, and health and wellbeing.

