Firearms Prohibition Orders and why they may make a change

Monday, 11 November 2019, 5:43 pm
White Ribbon Manager Rob McCann says Firearms Prohibition Orders could make a real difference if guns are kept out of the hands of people with a history of family harm.

"What we know is that threats and intimidation are a very real aspect of family violence," says Mr McCann. For someone who has experienced violence, knowing that their abusive partner was not able to own a gun could provide some peace of mind."

"What we know is that violence is not just physical, it also includes Financial Violence, Sexual Violence and Emotional and Psychological Violence. So being able to threaten someone by virtue of owning a gun, is just another way that perpetrators can intimidate and threaten, without having to use physical violence."

"It's very real, and scary."

"The Firearms Prohibition Orders might also provide the peace of mind to help a victim leave a violent relationship. We know it can take up to eight attempts to leave, and this can be for a number of reasons such as financial dependence, social stigma or concern for children to name a few of the reasons. But we also know that leaving a violent relationship is the most dangerous time for women. It's often when violence escalates because the perpetrator is no longer able to control the victim. When fear, intimidation and physical violence to ensure compliance no longer work, some perpetrators escalate the violence or the threat of violence. Weapons can play a role in that.

"Knowing that a partner was not able to possess or own a weapon, might give someone the courage to get out, and it might even save a life."

White Ribbon is about to launch its November Campaign, Challenge the #UnspokenRules which are the expectations that boys and young men inherit from society, based on outdated ideas of what a man is, how he acts, and how he should express himself. For more information https://whiteribbon.org.nz/home/campaigns/


