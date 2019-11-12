Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

In the year of delivery, where is the compassion?

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 8:36 am
Press Release: CultureSafe

The year of delivery hasn’t delivered any justice for the victims of workplace bullying, at all.

The New Zealand Government hasn’t listened to or acted on concerns that there is no access to justice for the victims of workplace bullying, says CultureSafe NZ Ltd director Allan Halse.

“New Zealand has an abysmal record as being the second worst in the developed world for workplace bullying. It’s so sad for them that this Government just isn’t delivering,” Halse said.

“New Zealand must begin to seriously address the insidious workplace bullying issue that is rife in our country.

“It’s just so obvious, yet the lethargy of the Government to do anything to help and make changes means that real people, victims, have nowhere to turn to!

“I believe the Government has failed to address the issue and has failed to enforce the provisions of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015, thus preventing the victims of workplace bullying from getting access to justice.

“Many cases have attracted national media attention, and more will because the Employment Relations Authority is unable to deal with workplace bullying using the correct legislation – the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 (HSWA).

Mr Halse said people’s lives are at stake.

“Two of my current clients have attempted suicide while the ERA has failed to intervene to protect them, even though their employers are apparently non-compliant with the HSWA.

“And, I don’t want to be the one to have to say I told you so, if someone takes their own life because of bullying and they weren’t able to access justice. That takes it from a failure of the Government to deliver, to a failure of the Government to be compassionate.”

