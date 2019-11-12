Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Public & Work WiFi Should Block Porn

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 10:52 am
Press Release: Family First


Family First New Zealand has proposed a number of bills to the government regarding the access to pornography in both public places, including schools and the work place.

“There has been an important national conversation around consent and ‘rape culture’. At the same time, there is increasing consumption and availability of online pornography and sexual violence. It’s time we connected the dots,” says Bob McCoskrie, National Director of Family First NZ.

Family First is calling on immediate legislative support for families including:

1. Online Public Areas Safety Act: This bill would require all retail shops, schools, businesses and public areas which provide free Wi-Fi to the general public (and especially children) to ensure that the appropriate filtering from pornography is in place by default.
2. Online Child Safety Act: This bill would require ISP’s to provide or make available to all subscribers (parents) the technology which will allow the parents to monitor, control, supervise, block, and restrict their child’s access to the internet.
3. Raising Awareness on the Harms of Pornography Act: This bill would require education materials to be made available to parents, schools, and the general public - similar to alcohol and tobacco health warnings - regarding the public health risks and harms of pornography, its close link with sex trafficking, how parents can engage filters, and more.
4. Government Accountability, Trust, & Etiquette (G.A.T.E) Act: This bill would require government agencies to adopt policies which would prohibit users of government-owned devices (like laptops and cellphones) from accessing sexually explicit, pornographic, and sexually harassing material. It would also ensure that appropriate filters are in place in all government agencies and services.

In a 2017 poll of 750 people undertaken by Curia Market Research, it found:
• 81% say that Internet Providers should be required by the Government to offer filters to block pornographic materials.
• 70% say that Internet Providers should automatically block pornography unless the customer opts out by turning off a filter.
• 62% of adults say they have come across pornography online, when not seeking it out. 13% say this has happened often and 48% at least occasionally.
• 91% says that it is too easy for under 18s to access online pornography.

A nationwide poll released in January this year found almost 80% support for cafes, libraries, and other public places which offer free WiFi being required to block access to pornographic websites. Strongest support came from females (86%), 18-40 year olds (85%), and parents (84%). Support was strong across all political party affiliations.

“Society is starting to catch up with the science on the harms of pornography, and are now calling for better support and protection of families and young people.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Family First on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Report On Consultation: Future Of Tomorrow's Schools

“The 1989 Tomorrow’s Schools reform introduced one of world’s most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other,” Chris Hipkins said.

“It empowered local communities and modernised an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.

“That has meant young people in some areas have missed out, and it’s been particularly challenging for Māori, Pacific peoples, and people with disabilities and additional learning needs. This is reflected in a 2018 Unicef report ranking New Zealand 33rd out of 38 developed countries for overall educational equality.” More>>

 

Police: Armed Response Team In Low Level Arrest, 'Preventative' Patrols

Police later said the stop was entirely appropriate, and resulted in the man being arrested without incident for "breaching conditions". More>>

ALSO:

Startable Political Party: Sustainable NZ Party Holds Launch

The party's leader, Vernon Tava, told supporters at their launch over the weekend that the party will be pro environment, science and business. More>>

  • Out-Link - Sue Bradford: Is Sustainable NZ an endangered species from its birth? Or are friends in the wings? — Pundit

    • Children's Commissioner Comment: Damning Oranga Tamariki Review Of Uplift Case

    “The practice review released by Oranga Tamariki today is rigorous and robust. However, it describes a litany of failure at every step. It is a damning indictment of inadequate social work practice. Many social workers will welcome the light being shone on this case." More>>

    ALSO:

    Environment Commissioner: ‘Huge’ Data Gaps Undermine Stewardship

    Environment Commissioner Simon Upton says ‘huge’ gaps in data and knowledge undermine our stewardship of the environment and is calling for concerted action to improve the system. More>>

  • Image via Out-Link - Focusing Aotearoa New Zealand’s environmental reporting system
  • Science Media Centre - Measuring changes to our environment – Expert Reaction
  • Local Govt NZ - LGNZ backs call for better environmental reporting
  • Environmental Defence Society - EDS endorses Commissioner for the Environment’s report
  • Federated Farmers - Environment data gaps no basis for current policy swings

    • Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

    The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

    Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

    ALSO:

    "Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

    The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     