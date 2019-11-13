United against the End of Life Choice Bill

United against David Seymour’s euthanasia and assisted suicide bill, representatives from all walks of life will gather peacefully on Parliament's lawn on Wednesday 13 November between 12 and 2 pm.

Over 39,000 submissions have been written and heard. Now people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives will express the fact that they still have concerns with the Bill’s final version. They will be joined by a range of medical, disability, legal and social spokespeople.

Collectively they will ask Parliament to vote against the End of Life Choice Bill this evening - in the interests of the medical profession and vulnerable Kiwis, who may lack the support they need to live.





Speakers will include: (order subject to change)

12 pm

Vicki Walsh - Terminally Ill Advocate

Claire Freeman - Tetraplegic Advocate and social influencer who could become ‘terminal’ and eligible under this Bill by refusing the cares and treatments that are keeping her alive.

Paula Tesoriero - Disability Commissioner

Dr Ate Moala - Public Health Medicine Specialist

Dr Rosalie Evans - GP and CMFnz Advocate For End of Life Care

Nick Tuatasi - Co-founder of Kiwi Can

Bob McCoskrie - National Director of Family First NZ

Brendan Malone - Director of LifeNet NZ

1 pm

Dr Sinéad Donnelly - Palliative Medicine Specialist, Organiser of doctorssayno.nz

Dr Catherine Hallagan - GP, Chair of the New Zealand Health Professionals Alliance

Richard McLeod - Spokesperson for Lawyers for Vulnerable New Zealanders

Rachel Major - Year 12 school student

Revd Dr John Fox - Trustee of Elevate CDT

Raymond Mok - Disability advocate

Wendi Wicks - Convener of Not Dead Yet Aotearoa

Renée Joubert - Executive Officer of Euthanasia-Free NZ

ENDS

© Scoop Media

