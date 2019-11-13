Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

United against the End of Life Choice Bill

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 9:00 am
United against David Seymour’s euthanasia and assisted suicide bill, representatives from all walks of life will gather peacefully on Parliament's lawn on Wednesday 13 November between 12 and 2 pm.

Over 39,000 submissions have been written and heard. Now people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives will express the fact that they still have concerns with the Bill’s final version. They will be joined by a range of medical, disability, legal and social spokespeople.

Collectively they will ask Parliament to vote against the End of Life Choice Bill this evening - in the interests of the medical profession and vulnerable Kiwis, who may lack the support they need to live.


Speakers will include: (order subject to change)

12 pm
Vicki Walsh - Terminally Ill Advocate
Claire Freeman - Tetraplegic Advocate and social influencer who could become ‘terminal’ and eligible under this Bill by refusing the cares and treatments that are keeping her alive.

Paula Tesoriero - Disability Commissioner
Dr Ate Moala - Public Health Medicine Specialist
Dr Rosalie Evans - GP and CMFnz Advocate For End of Life Care
Nick Tuatasi - Co-founder of Kiwi Can
Bob McCoskrie - National Director of Family First NZ
Brendan Malone - Director of LifeNet NZ

1 pm
Dr Sinéad Donnelly - Palliative Medicine Specialist, Organiser of doctorssayno.nz
Dr Catherine Hallagan - GP, Chair of the New Zealand Health Professionals Alliance
Richard McLeod - Spokesperson for Lawyers for Vulnerable New Zealanders
Rachel Major - Year 12 school student
Revd Dr John Fox - Trustee of Elevate CDT
Raymond Mok - Disability advocate
Wendi Wicks - Convener of Not Dead Yet Aotearoa
Renée Joubert - Executive Officer of Euthanasia-Free NZ

