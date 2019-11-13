Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Killers sentence will not bring peace for family of Victim

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 10:11 am
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust


13th November 2019

“At the end of the day when you commit a brutal act such as murder a ‘difficult upbringing’ will never explain why someone chose to take another’s life.”

On September 30th 2018, in a quiet country town where everyone knew each other and everybody was friendly, David Lothian and James Webby lured Alex Latimer to his death. The house where he was murdered is just 5 minutes up the road from where Sensible Sentencing Trust National Spokesperson Jess McVicar grew up.

Jess said “The community where I grew up was and is a peaceful, welcoming community and they are all still in shock over what took place that night. This type of crime does not happen there. Everyone is still shocked and beyond disbelief. I knew the family that grew up there very well.”

The two men charged appeared in the Napier High Court on Monday 11th November before Justice Robert Dobson and a packed public gallery. David Lothian was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 20 years, while James Webby was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years and 9 months.

Lothian was also charged with aggravated robbery, arson and reckless driving while Webby was charged with aggravated robbery, arson and perverting the course of justice.

The SST said considering the pathetic sentences handed down so often these days, this was a good outcome, but many of the local community who knew Alex are frustrated at the sentence.

Jess said “Life with a minimum non-parole period for murder is not seen as justice in the eyes of the loved ones and the greater community, as it is not a life sentence at all. Lothian and Webby should have been sentenced to 20 years for every hour of torture they inflicted on Alex Latimer. The Justice system misuses the meaning of life.”

Defence Lawyer Roger Philip who appeared on behalf of Lothian, said Lothian had acknowledged he was wrong. He said Lothian had a difficult upbringing, which had perhaps moulded him to act in this way.

Jess said “There is no excuse for the heinous act these two carried out and it has nothing to do with his upbringing. They were completely selfish, drug driven and evil. The excuse of their upbringing is used far too often and needs to be removed from the court system – show some respect for the families involved. Often discounts to a sentence are given due to this excuse. It is like a reward for the crimes they have committed. We believe there has to be an end point to Defence Lawyers being able to blame serious violent crimes committed on the upbringing of the offender”.

“At the end of the day when you commit a brutal act such as murder a ‘difficult upbringing’ will never explain why someone chose to take another’s life.” ENDS

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/crime/117313965/killers-sentenced-in-napier-court-for-murder-of-alex-latimer

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sensible Sentencing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will:
• Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres.
• Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits...
• Introduce tighter controls on carbine conversion kits for airsoft pistols...
• Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver...
• Clarify the regulation-making powers of the Arms Act in order to respond to new manufacturing technologies More>>

 
 

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why Sustainable NZ Isn't Self-Sustaining

Asking whether this new, environmentally focussed party can make the 5% MMP threshold may be the wrong question, though. It's more achievable goal would be to knock the Greens below the 5% threshold ... More>>

ALSO:

Report On Consultation: Future Of Tomorrow's Schools

“The 1989 Tomorrow’s Schools reform introduced one of world’s most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other... It empowered local communities and modernised an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.” More>>

ALSO:

National Education Doc:

Queensland Fires: NZ Firefighters Helping Battle Blazes

Twenty-one New Zealand firefighters are departing for Australia to help fight the wild fires that have been raging in Queensland for the past nine weeks. More>>

ALSO:

In NZ:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 