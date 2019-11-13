Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Budget investigation shut down and new inquirer appointed

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 12:02 pm
Press Release: State Services Commission

13 November 2019


State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer.

The Commissioner said the integrity of the current investigation, led by Mr Murray Jack, had been compromised.

A key member of Mr Jack’s investigation team failed to declare a conflict of interest.

“It is very disappointing this has happened,” said Mr Hughes. “Unfortunately, this person has not met my expectations or Mr Jack’s expectations.

The Commissioner had the option of continuing the investigation but he was not prepared to risk any possibility of compromise.

“Starting the investigation again is the right thing to do,” Mr Hughes said. “Near enough is not good enough when it comes to integrity.”

Terminating the current investigation will be disappointing for staff at the Treasury but it is appropriate to take the extra time to ensure the investigation’s credibility.

Ms Jenn Bestwick has been appointed to lead the fresh investigation, which will commence immediately.

The inquiry will be conducted using the Commissioner’s powers under the State Sector Act 1988.

The objective of the investigation is to address concerns about the security of the Treasury’s Budget process, focusing on what happened, why it happened, the lessons learned, and the actions the Treasury needs to take to ensure that a similar incident will not happen again. It will investigate, make findings on, and report to the Commissioner according to the same Terms of Reference as the original investigation.

Interview transcripts and other material gathered during the course of the current investigation will be reused to the extent possible.

Mr Hughes said he expected the total cost of the inquiry, including the new investigation, would be completed within or near the original budget of $250,000.

The new investigation is expected to report at the end of February. Mr Hughes will not be making further comment until then.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Find more from State Services Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will:
• Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres.
• Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits...
• Introduce tighter controls on carbine conversion kits for airsoft pistols...
• Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver...
• Clarify the regulation-making powers of the Arms Act in order to respond to new manufacturing technologies More>>

 
 

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why Sustainable NZ Isn't Self-Sustaining

Asking whether this new, environmentally focussed party can make the 5% MMP threshold may be the wrong question, though. It's more achievable goal would be to knock the Greens below the 5% threshold ... More>>

ALSO:

Report On Consultation: Future Of Tomorrow's Schools

“The 1989 Tomorrow’s Schools reform introduced one of world’s most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other... It empowered local communities and modernised an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.” More>>

ALSO:

National Education Doc:

Queensland Fires: NZ Firefighters Helping Battle Blazes

Twenty-one New Zealand firefighters are departing for Australia to help fight the wild fires that have been raging in Queensland for the past nine weeks. More>>

ALSO:

In NZ:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 