Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

MPs delivered copies of Frédéric Bastiat’s “The Law”

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 2:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

13 NOVEMBER 2019


The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union has today delivered copies of Frédéric Bastiat’s 1950 classic The Law to every Member of Parliament.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Two months ago, we gifted every MP a copy of Henry Hazlitt’s Economics in One Lesson. Now, financial supporters of the Taxpayers’ Union have sponsored the delivery of another 120 books. This time, it is The Law by Frédéric Bastiat.”

Bastiat argues: “Life, liberty, and property do not exist because men have made laws. On the contrary, it was the fact that life, liberty, and property existed beforehand that caused men to make laws in the first place.”

Mr Houlbrooke says, “Bastiat details how the law is easily perverted to seed insidious tendencies of protectionism, unjust taxation, and corporate welfare, which ultimately erode our liberty and prosperity.”

“As the guardians of our liberty and prosperity, we hope MPs and their staff enjoy The Law and use it as a reference as they consider the potential consequences of the policies put before the House.”

In the long term, the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union aims to extend its educational activities beyond Parliament, into local councils, and eventually schools.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will:
• Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres.
• Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits...
• Introduce tighter controls on carbine conversion kits for airsoft pistols...
• Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver...
• Clarify the regulation-making powers of the Arms Act in order to respond to new manufacturing technologies More>>

 
 

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why Sustainable NZ Isn't Self-Sustaining

Asking whether this new, environmentally focussed party can make the 5% MMP threshold may be the wrong question, though. It's more achievable goal would be to knock the Greens below the 5% threshold ... More>>

ALSO:

Report On Consultation: Future Of Tomorrow's Schools

“The 1989 Tomorrow’s Schools reform introduced one of world’s most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other... It empowered local communities and modernised an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.” More>>

ALSO:

National Education Doc:

Queensland Fires: NZ Firefighters Helping Battle Blazes

Twenty-one New Zealand firefighters are departing for Australia to help fight the wild fires that have been raging in Queensland for the past nine weeks. More>>

ALSO:

In NZ:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 