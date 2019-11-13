Have your say on Supplementary Order Paper 408

The Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened for submissions on Supplementary Order Paper No 408 to the Arms Legislation Bill. Submissions can be made online and close on Friday 29 November 2019 at midnight.

Supplementary Order Paper (SOP) 408 proposes changes to the Arms Legislation Bill. The changes aim to address some unintended gaps in earlier legislation: the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Magazines and Parts) Amendment Act 2019.

The proposed changes are quite technical in nature. They relate to a small group of firearms with high-harm potential, which would be brought within the coverage of the earlier Act. That is, the SOP’s changes are designed to ensure that the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Magazines and Parts) Amendment Act achieves its intended purpose.

The proposed amendments would:

• Insert definitions for pistol carbine and air pistol carbine conversion kits

• Place controls over importation, manufacture, sale, supply, and possession of pistol carbine conversion kits

• Update the definition of “prohibited firearm” to make it clear that it includes:

o semi-automatics that are capable of being attached to a centrefire upper receiver

o semi-automatics with an overall length between 400 and 762 mm.

• Enable pump-action firearms to be prohibited by Order-in-Council

Submissions are sought specifically on the proposals in Supplementary Order Paper 408. General submissions on the Arms Legislation Bill have closed. The committee reserves the right to accept only submissions that are relevant to the SOP.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think about SOP 408.

Make a submission on Supplementary Order Paper 408 by midnight on Friday 29 November 2019.

