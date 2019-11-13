Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 8:54 pm
Press Release: End of Life Choice Society

13 November 2019

The End-of-Life Choice Society is pleased MPs have recognised that the majority of voters across a wide spectrum of society want a law change to allow the terminally ill to die free of intolerable pain and suffering, its president Dr Mary Panko said on Wednesday.

“We applaud our legislators for refusing to surrender to the barrage of lies and misinformation opponents of change have lobbied at them over recent years.” Dr Panko said campaigners for end-of-life choice had waited 24 years for Parliament to take this step to reduce bad deaths in New Zealand.

“We look forward to the referendum confirming that New Zealanders can join more than 200 million people around the world who live in jurisdictions with compassionate enlightened laws allowing freedom of choice to die with dignity.

“New Zealanders can rest assured that no more will die when the law is adopted, but fewer will suffer,” Dr Panko said.

