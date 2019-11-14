Ag Proud NZ encourage positive not provocative actions
Thursday, 14 November 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: Ag Proud
Ahead of the 50 Shades of Green march on parliament today,
Jon Pemberton – chairman of the Ag Proud NZ Trust –
urges members of the rural community to avoid confrontation
and focus on rebuilding the relationship with our urban
friends.
“Ag Proud NZ understands the frustration
felt around the rural sector currently. However, we do not
believe publicly venting and demonstrating will not have any
influence in repairing Kiwis’ trust in us and will only
lead to giving the media an easy day.
“We would
encourage people to put this frustration to a more
productive cause.
“If we want change then we need
to work on repairing the relationship between the urban and
rural communities in a positive manner. Tomorrow Ag Proud NZ
will be engaging with the general public at the Canterbury
A&P show and we look forward to welcoming people to our
stand.
“We are an exporting nation that relies on
a domestic social licence to operate. If the general public
of New Zealand is given the opportunity to learn the
deep-rooted family values Kiwi farmers hold along with the
latest innovations and farming practices that make us world
leading, then we will build the trust again.
“If
we can do this it will allow farmers to feel valued again,
give our communities resilience and the opportunity to
thrive.”
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons
Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extermination scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of a diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures to exist and thrive.
The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>