Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Chief Ombudsman: new report wakeup call for council leaders

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Office of the Ombudsmen

The Chief Ombudsman says his latest report into official information practice at local authorities is a wakeup call for all council leaders about the importance of an open and transparent workplace culture-and their accountability for achieving that.

Peter Boshier today released Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act compliance and practice at Christchurch City Council. He began his investigation during the tenure of former Chief Executive Dr Karleen Edwards, who left the Council in June this year.

Mr Boshier says his investigation identified serious concerns among Council staff about the behaviour of some members of the Executive Leadership Team to keep negative information from elected members and the public.

‘During my investigation, a number of staff from different parts of Council raised concerns with me about the behaviour of some members of the leadership team. I found the CE’s failure to take adequate action in response to these concerns was unreasonable.’

‘I have made the formal recommendation that Christchurch City Council immediately review the leadership team’s involvement in controlling the flow of information to the public and elected officials, to ensure an approach is adopted that is consistent with openness and transparency. I have suggested a number of actions to help achieve this, starting at the top.’

‘The Council has acted swiftly in response, providing me with a thorough improvement plan and already putting several of its points into action.’

I’m confident that the new Chief Executive and leadership team is serious about ensuring the behaviours identified during this investigation will not be tolerated at Christchurch City Council,’ Mr Boshier says.

Mr Boshier says his investigation also identified positives in LGOIMA practice at Christchurch City Council.

‘Timeliness is commendable, and the Council’s LGOIMA team provide excellent support when responding to requests. The website provides very helpful information, and systems and staff have coped with a steady increase in LGOIMA requests’, he says.

‘Nonetheless, a perception existed among staff that some leadership team members were not supportive of openness and transparency. Accountability for this ultimately rests with the Chief Executive, as does the culture within the Executive Leadership Team.’

‘I acknowledge the former CE’s statement that she considers she took appropriate action in response to staff concerns, and that she hadn’t known about some of the issues identified in my investigation.’

‘However, comments from staff from more than one part of Council indicated that the problems continued to occur, and a perception of secrecy existed. The Chief Executive is ultimately accountable for this’.

‘Where senior leaders role model behaviours that show a clear commitment to transparency, a culture of openness will follow. This also highlights the importance of staff feeling able to raise issues with their senior leaders in order to speak freely without fair of reprisal. It is imperative senior leaders take the time to listen and be open to hearing bad news.’

‘I will be closely monitoring Council’s progress on its improvement plan. I thank all staff, elected officials, and members of the public who took part in this investigation. I believe that Council has now put the building blocks in place to regain the trust of staff, elected members and the public, and that it is committed to creating an environment that promotes openness and transparency.’

Information on timeframes

The investigation LGOIMA practice and compliance at Christchurch City Council began in late 2018, during the tenure of former Chief Executive Dr Karleen Edwards. Dr Edwards left the Council in June 2019.

Acting Chief Executive Mary Richardson responded to the Chief Ombudsman’s provisional opinion, discussed the opinion with incoming Chief Executive Dawn Baxendale, and developed the improvement plan to address the Chief Ombudsman’s formal recommendation.

Dawn Baxendale took up her new role in October this year. The Chief Ombudsman will closely monitor progress in implementing his recommendation and suggested action points.

Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act compliance and practice at Christchurch City Council

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Office of the Ombudsmen on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

'Culturally Arranged Visitors Visa': Fix For Marriage Visa Issue

Earlier this year Immigration New Zealand issued guidance to front line Immigration staff that made it significantly harder for people to get visas to visit their partner. That guidance no longer applies with today’s announcement. More>>

ALSO:

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 