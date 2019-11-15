Rocket Lab CEO lacks gratitude toward taxpayers
Friday, 15 November 2019, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
16 NOVEMBER 2019
FOR IMMEDIATE
RELEASE
Responding to
Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck’s appearance on Morning Report
today, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says:
“We almost
spat out our coffee this morning as Peter Beck claimed that his industry receives no
taxpayer-funded subsidies.”
“We can all agree Rocket
Lab’s achievements are impressive, but Mr Beck does the
space industry no favours by denying the contribution of
hard-working taxpayers.”
“The Government has multiple funding and subsidy programmes
for the space industry. It beggars belief that Mr Beck would
have forgotten this, considering his own company received $25 million from Callaghan
Innovation in 2013.”
“It’s hard enough already
for taxpayers to keep track of how our money is spent. The
last thing we need is for the companies that take our money
to start denying
it.”
