Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Mighty Small Mighty Bright - Today's Science, Tomorrows Tech

Monday, 27 May 2019, 3:14 pm
Press Release: MOTAT

Lasers, rainbows and magnetic nanoparticles… it’s just some of the extraordinary science that is at your fingertips in the Mighty Small Mighty Bright exhibition now on at MOTAT.

MOTAT has partnered with New Zealand’s leading scientific research institutes the MacDiarmid Institute and the Dodd Walls Centre, as well as Otago Museum to develop a touring science exhibition that will demystify the fascinating world of photonics, advanced materials and nanotechnology.

“MOTAT is known as a place of ideas and exploration and so it has been a perfect fit and a professional pleasure to work with all the partners to develop Mighty Small Mighty Bright” says MOTAT exhibitions manager Rebecca Britt.

“MOTAT brought its community outreach and exhibition design skills to the partnership because we believe the achievements of our science community should be shared, celebrated and demystified.
We want the next generation of young science superstars, who visit us at MOTAT every day, to see that they too can change the world with their discoveries, from right here in New Zealand.”

Mighty Small Mighty Bright is open to the public at MOTAT’s M1 Great North Rd location and will remain on show through until September before embarking on a tour to other destinations around Aotearoa.

The exhibition has been designed with families in mind and will be particularly attractive to children aged 8 and above.

“The Dodd-Walls Centre is committed to making science more accessible for all Kiwis and by partnering with the museum sector we make this happen much more effectively than the traditional model of talks or lectures” explains Professor David Hutchinson, Director of the Dodd-Walls Centre.



“Mighty Small Mighty Bright brings science to your community, your families, and makes it fun and hands-on. We hope all visitors will leave having learnt a little and having been inspired a lot. Science is for everyone. Enjoy it!”

MacDiarmid Institute Co-Directors Associate Professor Nicola Gaston and Professor Justin Hodgkiss said that partnering with MOTAT had enabled the MacDiarmid Institute to showcase just how vital materials science was to the world around us, from flexible solar panels and superconductors, to anti-bacterial silver particles.

“Mighty Small Mighty Bright shows how science translates from the lab to the marketplace, with real-life examples of hi-tech materials science underpinning industry in New Zealand.
We’re always keen to find new ways to inspire young people to keep on with science and be part of the hi-tech economy.”

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from MOTAT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 