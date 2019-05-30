Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Entec awarded for gas detection service

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Entec

Entec has taken home the award for Best Service Partner 2018 in the APAC region at Industrial Scientific’s annual conference.

The event, attended by distributors of Industrial Scientific products from all around the world, awards partners for their service to their particular region.

It was the high level of professionalism and timely response to customers which saw Entec’s gas detection service team awarded with the Best Service Partner for the APAC region.

The APAC region includes New Zealand, Australia, China, South East Asia and the Pacific Islands. This means Entec was up against some stiff competition from respected international suppliers.

As the sole NZ distributor of the Industrial Scientific’s portable gas detector and area monitor range, Entec has built a strong relationship with the manufacturer, introducing hundreds on New Zealand Businesses to their latest products and technology.

“This award is testament to our hardworking gas detector service department”, says Entec Managing Director Bob Weston.

“Their ability to build strong relationships with the NZ businesses that we service has been recognised on an international stage – a truly excellent effort which the entire Entec team is proud of”.

It is this commitment to service, expertise and rapid turnaround times which has seen Entec achieve both Authorised Service Centre and iNet Fulfilment Centre certification – one of only a few distributors to achieve this.



These credentials must be renewed annually and require an extensive audit by an Industrial Scientific employee. This includes a full inspection of Entec’s facilities, including a review of procedures, training programmes and the quality of equipment used.

Achieving this unique dual certification undoubtedly helped Entec to win the Best Service Partner 2018 award.

“This award only reaffirms our company wide ethos of creating long-lasting relationships with NZ industries”, explains Weston.

“We will continue in our objective to service instruments on the same day they arrive – gas detectors should not spend time sitting in a servicing centre, waiting to be attended to!”

