New approach for a successful transition program.

Sollus Release:

Dr Joe McGrath, Sollus technical veterinary advisor.

With winter now well underway, dairy cows are fast approaching the most stressful period of the year. Having been exposed to many changes during the drying, run off and transition period, it becomes critical for farmers to try and anticipate their needs in advance heading into a new lactation season.

Hormone secretion, metabolic changes and bone rebuilding are all changes being experienced, and these are only exacerbated by the added stress and low dry matter intake during the first days post calving.

Being confronted in a short period with such huge challenges, cows have to manage this situation which will impact not only production, but also immune status and reproduction performance.

A dairy cow moves many nutrients to produce milk solids during lactation and as a result of this she needs to rebuild her body and skeleton during the dry and transition period to start the next lactation without any metabolic disorders developing.

Dr Joe McGrath, animal nutrition expert and Sollus technical advisor, stresses that for each lactation a cow can lose around 500 gm of calcium from her natural storage, namely her bones.

“She is mining her skeleton to put calcium and phosphorus into milk. This situation can explain why higher producing older cows are more susceptible to milk fever.

“It is important to understand we need to optimise the absorption of calcium and phosphorus if we want strong healthy cows, basically putting back what we take out,” he says.







Under New Zealand conditions, knowing the dynamics of the minerals in the different stage of the cow’s transition is the key to designing the proper transition program.

Excess potassium affects magnesium absorption.

“You also need to take into account mineral ratios, vitamin levels and understand the difference between farms in order to devise the most beneficial strategy on farm.”

Based on that scientific knowledge and understanding of the New Zealand conditions, Sollus’s approach is very different to conventional mineral company recommendations.

Sollus designs and formulates products to be the best transition supplements for the New Zealand dairy cow.

Along with the calcium, magnesium and salt that cows need, Sollus’s product Tranzsol incorporates antioxidants, magnesium and, most importantly, Rovimix™ Hy-D. This combination allows cows to safely transition, even when consuming pasture.

Rovimix™ Hy-D is a molecule designed by world leading animal nutrition company DSM to manage calcium absorption.

Calcium is critical for function of the smooth muscles of the uterus, rumen teats, and sphincter.

“If these muscle groups can’t function effectively we greatly increase the risk of metabolic disorders, and prevalence of mastitis and reproductive issues.”

With Tranzsol, Sollus is helping increasing numbers of New Zealand farmers reduce metabolic issues, including milk fever, through functional nutrition based on proven science.

“We no longer need accept these diseases as a natural consequence of milking cows,” says Joe McGrath.

For any questions please do not hesitate to contact our team, www.sollus.co.nz

ENDS





© Scoop Media

