Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Cool southwesterlies dominate the weekend weather

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 1:05 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService News Release
13 June 2019

A cool southwest flow develops over much of the country during the weekend, with Saturday looking showery but improving on Sunday.

A low pressure centre and associated front crossed eastwards over the Bay of Plenty last night and went on to deliver significant amounts of rainfall to many eastern and southern parts of the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best commented “Between 70 and 90mm of rain were recorded over the Gisborne and Hawkes Bay districts where a Severe Weather Watch for Heavy Rain was in force”

Looking ahead, the low centre is expected to move to the east of the North Island over the weekend then deepen close to the Chatham Islands on Sunday leaving a cool southwest flow over much of the country.”

For Friday, cloudy periods for most in the North Island, but periods of rain in the east, gradually easing and just a few showers about Northland. Partly cloudy conditions over the South Island, but rain spreading up the west coast as far as the Glaciers, with a few spots reaching east about Otago and southwards.

Looking to Saturday, most North Island places see showery conditions in a cool southwest flow, but the showers should ease over western areas later in the day and the Bay of Plenty should remain fine. Areas of early rain over the South Island are expected to clear, leaving a fine day for most places. However, a few showers develop later in the far south on an approaching front.

A definite improving trend as we move into Sunday. The country remains under the influence of the cool southwest flow delivering a few showers to Northland, Auckland, Taranaki, Taihape and Buller. However, apart from occasional showers over the far south of the South Island, the remainder of Aotearoa will have a mainly fine day.

ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Costco To Open First NZ Store At Westgate In Auckland

American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Report: Fungal Disease Claims Life Of Seventh Kākāpō

A seventh kākāpō being treated for the respiratory disease aspergillosis has died. Nora 1-A was just over 100 days old and was the sickest of the kākāpō being treated at the New Zealand Centre Conservation Medicine at Auckland Zoo. More>>

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 