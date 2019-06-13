Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Climate secrets buried deep beneath the Southern Ocean

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Antarctica New Zealand


A Kiwi couple are on board a ship filled with international experts hoping to extract climate insights from below the seabed in the Southern Ocean.

University of Otago paleoceanographer, Christina Riesselman and husband Chris Moy, a paleoclimatologist, are among the 30 researchers on the JOIDES Resolution.

The current voyage is focusing on seven different locations in the central south Pacific Ocean and off the coast of southern Chile. Scientists onboard are using special technology to drill down and gather core samples from the seabed, in some cases through water more than five kilometres deep.

Dr Riesselman says the overarching aim of the voyage is to figure out how ocean circulation behaved during past warmer climates, up to three million years ago.

“We’re especially interested in the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, which encircles Antarctica and plays a major role in determining how much CO2 stays in the atmosphere. By drilling into the sea floor, we can see how the flow of this current was different during past warm periods.

“Essentially, we’re hunting for a geological time that’s similar to the climate we expect at the end of the 21st century, so we can make better predictions of the future,” she says.

Dr Chris Moy says During the two-month expedition, sediment samples up to 9.6 metres long are drilled out of the seabed, reaching depths up to 500 metres below the sea floor.

“We hope to collect more than 5.5 kilometres of core over the course of our expedition, however winter weather in the stormy Southern Ocean is going to be our biggest challenge.



“The ship is a floating laboratory with all the equipment and expertise we need to make fundamental discoveries about the ancient ocean while we are at sea,” he says.

Scientists boarded the ship in Punta Arenas, Chile on the 21st of May and will return on the 20th of July.

A stroke of luck has seen the couple on the same voyage, as each applied separately in their areas of expertise.

“The amount of new knowledge these expeditions generate is amazing, it is urgent to get a handle on how the planet behaved during past warm periods so we can predict what we need to do to adapt,” says Riesselman.

The pair will be joining the upcoming Antarctica After Dark talks at the Christchurch Town Hall, on Monday the 17th of June via video link from the ship. They’ll be talking about the important research being carried out and life onboard.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Antarctica New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Costco To Open First NZ Store At Westgate In Auckland

American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Report: Fungal Disease Claims Life Of Seventh Kākāpō

A seventh kākāpō being treated for the respiratory disease aspergillosis has died. Nora 1-A was just over 100 days old and was the sickest of the kākāpō being treated at the New Zealand Centre Conservation Medicine at Auckland Zoo. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 