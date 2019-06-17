Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Award to improve conditions for research pigeons

Monday, 17 June 2019, 11:11 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

University of Otago scientist receives award to improve conditions for research pigeons

A University of Otago psychology and neuroscience researcher has received an award to improve the welfare of animals used in research, testing and teaching.

Dr Damian Scarf receives the inaugural $50,000 Aotearoa New Zealand 3Rs award research grant, coordinated by the National Animal Ethics Advisory Committee (NAEAC).

He will use the grant to build an environment and develop computer systems where trained research pigeons can be observed in a more natural environment. The new environment has been coined the FLAP – free-range learning apparatus for pigeons.

NAEAC Chair Grant Shackell said the new environment will have a significant impact on the welfare of the pigeons, which are essential to Dr Scarf’s research of adolescent behaviour and child development.

“Research involving observed behaviours of trained pigeons has contributed so much to our knowledge of learning, memory and behaviour, but the current laboratory approach has remained largely unchanged since the 1930s.

“The system that Dr Scarf will develop will give the pigeons a more natural environment where they can display their natural patterns of behaviour, while still maintaining the integrity and standard of the research findings.”

This is the second of two grants made as part of the Aotearoa New Zealand 3Rs awards, launched by NAEAC last year.

"The 3Rs – replace, reduce, refine – promote the reduction and replacement of animals used in research, testing, and teaching, and the refinement of experimental techniques to minimise pain or distress," says NAEAC chair Grant Shackell.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Expenses Investigation: ANZ Boss Departs Under Cloud

Last month the bank said chief executive David Hisco was taking extended leave for health reasons. However, today it has said in addition to the health issues, the board was concerned about certain transactions after reviewing Mr Hisco's personal expenses. More>>

ALSO:

Wider Net Ban, Other Threats: Plan To Expand Protection For Maui And Hector’s Dolphins

The Government is taking action to expand and strengthen the protection for Māui and Hector’s dolphins with an updated plan to deal with threats to these native marine mammals. More>>

ALSO:

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

>
work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 