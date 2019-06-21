Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

It only gets brighter from tomorrow!

Friday, 21 June 2019, 10:05 am
Press Release: NIWA

FRIDAY, JUNE 21, 2019


We’re here already – the shortest day is tomorrow (Saturday) and after this, it gets progressively lighter out to the longest day of the year in December.

The winter solstice of 2019 comes and goes at 3.54 am on Saturday. From there, New Zealand (very slowly at first) begins receiving more solar radiation as the sun’s angle in the sky increases until December when we enjoy our longest day.

Here’s a look at the length of daylight on the solstice (hours, minutes, seconds) from south to north in some of our main centres:
Invercargill 8.35.01
Dunedin 8.39.12
Christchurch 8.56.23
Wellington 9.11.24
Nelson 9.11.30
Hamilton 9.32.37
Tauranga 9.33.12
Auckland 9.37.55
Kerikeri 9.46.43
Video showing amount of daylight across New Zealand: https://vimeo.com/343359510

NIWA forecaster Ben Noll says in the Far North, the winter solstice has about 4 hours and 45 minutes less daylight than the summer solstice, but in Southland the difference is more than 7 hours.

“For our friends in Antarctica, there will be no daylight – in fact the sun won't rise above the horizon until the September equinox,” he says.

To celebrate the solstice, in what is an annual event, some twenty NIWA Wellington staff went for a dip in Evans Bay yesterday.

“With a water temperature of 13 degrees, the bay is running about a degree warmer than when they plunged last year. Warmer seas have been a theme through much of 2019 and the long-term trend is up,” Mr Noll says.

“The solstice is set to usher in some pretty sweet weather. Mostly dry conditions are expected tomorrow (Saturday) with sun and cloud for most of the country apart from the West Coast and Southland.

“Moreover, the remainder of June and start to July could bring a good deal of sunshine with mild afternoons and seasonably chilly mornings – pretty good for the time of year.”

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy & Regulation Issues: Hopes Facebook Currency Will Speed Pacific Transfers

A Tongan community leader is hopeful Facebook's planned digital currency will help end long wait times for money being transferred between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. More>>

Oil Exploration: Chevron, Equinor Depart NZ

Chevron and Norwegian oil giant Equinor have opted to abandon their joint exploration efforts off the east coast of the North Island... Chevron said the decision not to proceed with the next five-year stage of their work programmes was based on the firms’ broader portfolio considerations and not “policy or regulatory concerns.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 