GNS Science's research output wins international recognition

21 June 2019



GNS Science has been recognised once again for its high calibre research and has been named the top ranked corporate institution in the world for its publications in earth and environmental sciences.

The 2019 Nature Index, published this week, ranks GNS Science number one for the earth and environmental science category and fourteenth overall for its publication output across all science disciplines.

GNS Science Chief Executive, Ian Simpson, said the organisation prided itself on being a provider of world-class science and thought leadership.

“It is a privilege to lead an organisation with so many talented people who are passionate about producing science that is internationally very highly regarded,” he said.

“Independent measures such as the Nature Index are a great endorsement for our work and help to reinforce our reputation as an excellent research partner and collaborator.”

The Index is a world-wide measure of high-quality research output by corporate, government, and academic organisations. It counts publications produced in the 2018 calendar year.

It tracks articles published in 82 high-quality natural science journals, chosen by an independent group of researchers. It is a widely regarded indicator of global high-quality research output and collaboration.

For New Zealand-specific categories, GNS Science ranked first for earth and environmental sciences and fourth across all science disciplines.

The Index can be viewed here - https://www.natureindex.com/annual-tables/2019

ENDS











© Scoop Media

