Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

GNS Science's research output wins international recognition

Friday, 21 June 2019, 2:25 pm
Press Release: GNS Science

21 June 2019


GNS Science has been recognised once again for its high calibre research and has been named the top ranked corporate institution in the world for its publications in earth and environmental sciences.

The 2019 Nature Index, published this week, ranks GNS Science number one for the earth and environmental science category and fourteenth overall for its publication output across all science disciplines.

GNS Science Chief Executive, Ian Simpson, said the organisation prided itself on being a provider of world-class science and thought leadership.

“It is a privilege to lead an organisation with so many talented people who are passionate about producing science that is internationally very highly regarded,” he said.

“Independent measures such as the Nature Index are a great endorsement for our work and help to reinforce our reputation as an excellent research partner and collaborator.”

The Index is a world-wide measure of high-quality research output by corporate, government, and academic organisations. It counts publications produced in the 2018 calendar year.

It tracks articles published in 82 high-quality natural science journals, chosen by an independent group of researchers. It is a widely regarded indicator of global high-quality research output and collaboration.

For New Zealand-specific categories, GNS Science ranked first for earth and environmental sciences and fourth across all science disciplines.

The Index can be viewed here - https://www.natureindex.com/annual-tables/2019

ENDS




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from GNS Science on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy & Regulation Issues: Hopes Facebook Currency Will Speed Pacific Transfers

A Tongan community leader is hopeful Facebook's planned digital currency will help end long wait times for money being transferred between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. More>>

Oil Exploration: Chevron, Equinor Depart NZ

Chevron and Norwegian oil giant Equinor have opted to abandon their joint exploration efforts off the east coast of the North Island... Chevron said the decision not to proceed with the next five-year stage of their work programmes was based on the firms’ broader portfolio considerations and not “policy or regulatory concerns.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 