Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Publication of Annual Report on Drinking-water quality

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 11:27 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health


27 June 2019

The Ministry of Health has published its annual report on drinking-water quality and compliance, highlighting the significance of Government reforms in this important area of human health.

The release of the Annual Report on Drinking-water Quality 2017-18 includes information on individual supplies, providing a better overall picture of water quality and associated risks.
It reinforces key recommendations from the Inquiry which followed the 2016 Havelock North gastro outbreak in which more than 5000 people fell sick. The inquiry found widespread systemic failure of drinking-water suppliers.

With safe drinking-water a Government priority, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry for the Environment and the Department of Internal Affairs have continued to push through improvements, including implementation of the Inquiry’s 51 recommendations.
Today’s release contains information on drinking-water quality for all registered, networked supplies serving populations of more than 100 people from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2018, covering 3,839,000 people.

Following a recommendation from the Inquiry, the format has changed to improve clarity and accessibility, with non-compliance highlighted.
Summary highlights:

· The overwhelming majority of New Zealanders served by network supplies receive water that is safe and known to be safe.

· 97.7% of the report population (3,751,000 people) received drinking-water that achieved the bacteriological Standards during the reporting period, an increase of 1.5% compared with the previous period.



· 84.7% of the report population (3,250,000 people in 329 supplies) received drinking-water that complied with all the legislative requirements under the Act covered in the report.

· 99.3% (3,810,000 people in 481 supplies) received drinking-water from a supply with a water safety plan for which implementation has started.
Areas for action:
· Protozoal achievement (monitoring the effectiveness of the treatment used to remove or inactivate cryptosporidium) fell by 8.3%, from 83.1% to 74.8%, due to tightening of requirements for secure bores. A number of large supplies (including Christchurch central serving 255,500 people) lost their secure bore water status during the reporting period.

· The report highlights continued shortcomings with a number of small supplies. Although these make up a large proportion of the 493 supplies, they cover a relatively small proportion of the 3.8 million people covered by the report.

· Note: not all non-achievements or non-compliances automatically mean risk to public health, as some may reflect technical or administrative non-compliances.
· Note: this is a report against the Standards in place during the reporting period July 2017 - June 2018. These Standards are also under review as part of the response to the Havelock North Inquiry.

“Overall, conclusions from the report are that most New Zealanders receive safe drinking-water,” says the Ministry’s Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay. “However some people, usually those in rural areas or smaller supplies, can’t always access water of the same standard. This needs to change.

“The Ministry has written directly to those suppliers required to have a water safety plan and who’re still failing to comply with the Act.

“We’re committed to the Government’s programme of reform. Work is well underway to continue to drive the improvements we need for drinking-water supply, both in the short and long term.”


The full report is available on the Ministry’s website:

https://www.health.govt.nz/publication/annual-report-drinking-water-quality-2017-2018

Other useful links:

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/environmental-health/drinking-water

https://www.dia.govt.nz/Three-Waters-Review

People who have concerns about their water supply should contact their local water supplier or territorial local authority (TLA). There are further details here:

https://www.health.govt.nz/publication/register-drinking-water-suppliers-new-zealand-2018-edition

http://www.drinkingwater.esr.cri.nz/general/nzprocesses.asp

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 