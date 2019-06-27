Morning frosts and fine weather continue through to Sunday

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 12:15 pm
Press Release: MetService

27 June 2019


MetService meteorologist Andy Best comments “The ridge of high pressure looks like keeping its hold over much of the country through the weekend, apart from a few showers over Northland in a humid northeast airstream spreading to Auckland on Sunday. Fine weather also continues over much of the South Island, although an onshore flow in the west of the Island is expected to deliver cloud and showers to Westland and Fiordland.”

The weather should be perfect for several outdoor events over the next few days. In Auckland along the Harbour Bridge, the Vector Light show will shine in celebration of Matariki Festival, from 6pm to midnight from 27th to 30th June. Skies are expected to be clear with light winds over the harbour, and evening temperatures around 11 or 12C.

In Wellington, the Sky Show will light up Wellington harbour Saturday evening in a beautiful firework display as part of Matariki ki Pōneke. Temperatures are expected to be around 10C at show time and dress for brisk northerly winds. Conditions for the Wellington Marathon on Sunday should see a mix of fine and cloudy periods, northerly winds and a high around 13C.

Finally, Christchurch is hosting the Super Rugby match Saturday evening, with the Crusaders against the Hurricanes in perfect evening conditions of light winds and evening temperatures around 6C, so people should plan and wrap up warm if they are heading to the match.

The ridge continues to bring overnight frosts to many places, together with fog patches and areas of low cloud, especially in sheltered valleys and basins. Areas such as Taupo, Waikato, Waitomo, Bay of Plenty, Canterbury, Otago and Southland are particularly susceptible to these winter fogs and frosts. The accompanying visible light satellite image shows low cloud and fog experienced around Aotearoa this morning.

