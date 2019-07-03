Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Impacts of plastic pollution measured in new Lyttleton trial

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 11:31 am
Press Release: ESR

Scientists are investigating the impact of plastics on our marine environment in a new project that has got underway in Lyttleton harbour.

The project – called AIM² (Aotearoa Impacts and Mitigation of Microplastics) is the first comprehensive research investigating the impact of microplastics on New Zealand’s environment.

Scientists from ESR have deployed plastics onto a pontoon in Lyttleton harbour to see what grows on them, what chemical pollutants are taken up and concentrate upon them, and the changes that occur to the plastic itself.

It is estimated there are over 15 trillion pieces of microplastic debris in the world’s oceans, 80 per cent of which originate from land-based activities.

A short video on the project is here : https://bit.ly/2XpUwFt


ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from ESR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Innovation: Agri-Tech Sector To Pioneer Govt Transformation Strategy

In what was probably his last public act as Economic Development Minister before handing the portfolio to Phil Twyford after last week's Cabinet reshuffle, Parker released both a general guide to the industry transformation plan concept and a draft ITP for the agri-tech sector this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Nice Spots: Northland, Bay Of Islands On Lonely Planet Top 10 List

The Bay of Islands and Northland have been named by travel guide Lonely Planet as one of the best places to visit in the Asia Pacific region. More>>

ALSO:

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Safety: Construction Industry Deaths At 10 Year High

Eleven people have died while working in the construction sector so far this year, the most of any full calendar year since 2009, when 19 people died. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 