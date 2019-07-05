Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Icebergs on ice

Friday, 5 July 2019, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Antarctica New Zealand

A much anticipated delivery of fresh fruit and vegetables has arrived at Scott Base in Antarctica.

The fresh supplies are a rare treat for the 12 hardy Kiwis wintering over at our home on the ice.

A US Airforce C17 Globemaster arrived at Phoenix Airfield in Antarctica last night after leaving Christchurch at 1pm on Thursday.

The flight was originally scheduled for the 26th of June but was repeatedly delayed due to weather conditions in Antarctica.

It’s the first bulk delivery of fresh supplies since February and includes two cubic meters of groceries such as lettuce, herbs, potatoes, eggs, onions and a special treat of chocolate milk.

Scott Base Winter Leader Jonny Harrison says it feels a bit like Christmas at Scott Base this morning.

Alongside the fresh food are letters and care packages from friends and family back home as well as badminton rackets and shuttlecocks.

“Our cargo guy is even wearing an elf hat! He woke up super early this morning to unpack the mail bags and left a piece of mail outside everyone’s room so they woke up to a surprise from home.

“Although we are pretty well stocked with frozen broccoli, cauliflower and peas, it’s the little things like being able to have a fresh salad for dinner that’s a real morale boost because we can’t just nip down to the supermarket,” he says.

As Scott Base staff prepare for the busy science season ahead, the plane has also delivered engineering supplies and a thermistor probe. The thermistor probe is used to measure sea ice temperature in McMurdo Sound. It’s a key component of Antarctic Scholarship recipient Maren Richter’s research.



