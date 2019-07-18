Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Application to import new fungicide to combat cereal disease

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 9:19 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

Application to import new fungicide to combat cereal diseases


Views are sought on an application to introduce Revystar fungicide into New Zealand, for use against brown rust and other leaf fungi.
The applicant is BASF New Zealand Limited.

The fungicide contains two active ingredients, one of which - mefentrifluconazole - is new to New Zealand. Mefentrifluconazole has been approved for use in Europe, the USA and in Australia in 2019. The other active ingredient, fluxapyroxad, is currently approved in New Zealand.

BASF is seeking approval for Revystar to be used via ground-based and aerial application methods on cereal crops.

This publicly notified application enables people to provide us with information they believe we should be aware of, such as beneficial or adverse effects additional to those described by the applicant.

Submitters have until 5pm on 26 August 2019 to have their say.

Visit the consultations page for more detailed information.


