Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Low Pressure System Set to Affect NZ This Weekend

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 11:55 am
Press Release: MetService

MetService News Release
18th July 2019

No one will escape a dose of wet weather this weekend with MetService forecasting rain for all areas at some point.

Cooler morning temperatures greeted those waking up in inland eastern regions of the country today with Christchurch dropping to -3.5C overnight – the lowest it has seen since the 7th of this month. However, with warm northerlies developing and cloud increasing today ahead of a broad low-pressure system, overnight temperatures are set to bounce back in these areas.

MetService meteorologist April Clark says “Low pressure will dominate the country’s weather from Friday right into the last day of school holidays with most places set to see some rain before Sunday. Prolonged rain is forecast for the southeast of the South Island which has, so far, seen as little as 20% their rainfall average for July.”

A broad band of rain and strong northerlies spreads over Westland this evening and continues over the North Island on Saturday. Regions most likely to see the largest rain accumulations late Thursday and into Friday is the northwest of the South Island (including Nelson and northern Marlborough).

While eastern regions of both Islands escape any heavy rain on Friday as this low pressure system lumbers it’s way over the country on Saturday the rain will return to the east of the South Island. “South to easterly winds over the southeastern South Island during the weekend are likely to keep conditions wet, welcome for some but perhaps not for school kids wanting to make the most of the final days of the school holidays.” Clark reported.



Elsewhere across the rest of the country the weekend weather is looking ‘messy’ in a word. Sunny breaks and showers are expected to affect much of the west of the South and North Island. Eastern regions from Wairarapa up to Bay of Plenty are looking a lot finer, those heading to the Māori All Blacks game in Rotorua would be very unlucky to get wet at all with fine spells forecast there Saturday evening.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

Where's My Drone Pizza: Govt's Drone Plan 'Will Help Economy Take Off'

The paper Taking Flight: an aviation system for the automated age sets out the Government’s vision for how drones can be better integrated into the current transport system to develop a thriving, innovative and safe sector. More>>

ALSO:

Up 17.% In June Year: Fuel And Rent Drive Inflation

The consumers price index (CPI) rose 0.6 percent in the June 2019 quarter, due to higher prices for petrol and rent, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 