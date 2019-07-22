Morning fog makes way to sunny afternoons



Monday 22 July 2019

The week ahead looks fairly settled for most, despite potential for some fog and low cloud for some in the mornings – there will be sunshine for most during the afternoons.

Fog is affecting many areas around New Zealand this morning, including Wellington, Christchurch, Invercargill and Hamilton. MetService explains that the country is presently sandwiched between two ridges and two troughs – in weather jargon, this is called a “col” or a “saddle”. This means that there aren’t many isobars over New Zealand on the weather maps at the moment, indicating light winds, and generally settled weather – a good situation for fog to form.

MetService Meteorolgist Claire Nickson says: “Fog has affected several airports around the country this morning, including Wellington, Hamilton and Christchurch Airports. While fog is common in Hamilton and Christchurch, it is reasonably uncommon at Wellington Airport. The fog this morning formed in the Hutt Valley, and a light northerly breeze has caused it to drift across the harbour and into the airport. Fog affecting Wellington Airport usually comes from the south off the sea – so this situation is rarer still.”

The “col” is remaining in place over New Zealand for much of the week, resulting in weather that will be reasonably similar from day to day for most areas. Those who had fog this morning have a chance of seeing it again tomorrow, including a risk for Auckland.

While some parts of the country will wake up to low cloud or fog each day this week, or possibly even some drizzle, there will be sunshine for most during the afternoons. Most of the weather will be restricted to the lowest levels of the atmosphere, which means that the forecast for the mountains is looking good – an opportunity for people to make the most of the snow that fell last week on the ski fields.

There are a few exceptions to the above – Gisborne and Hawkes Bay should expect a reasonably damp and cloudy week, as a weak front pushes onshore on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a low approaches the north of the country, spreading rain down from Northland to Bay of Plenty on Thursday and Friday.

