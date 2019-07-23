Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Extinction of a native freshwater fish

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 12:23 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

Extinction of a native freshwater fish – will history repeat?

It is the only known New Zealand freshwater fish to have gone extinct but the speed at which upokororo disappeared forever has remained something of a puzzle.
Now a new study may has shown the missing piece of the puzzle may have been poor water quality and degraded habitat due to human activity around the time of European settlement.

The extinction of upokororo (or NZ grayling, P. oxyrhynchus) was remarkably rapid ecologically speaking. Still common in 1860, by the early 1900s the fish were being reported as scarce with the last-ever catch recorded in 1923.

Despite unverified sightings in later decades, there is no official record of the fish being seen again after that date.

“In ecological terms this was fast,” says University of Auckland PhD candidate Finn Lee who, along with Professor George Perry from the School of Environment, has carried out the first-ever comprehensive study on why upokororo became extinct when other freshwater species managed to survive.

Up to now it was widely assumed habitat degradation, over-fishing and the introduction of trout, a key predator of larvae and juvenile upokororo, were the three drivers. Because upokororo are a shoaling species, and numbered into the tens of thousands if not millions, they were easy prey for fishers who killed them in the thousands, often chasing them into a confined space and scooping them up in nets. So abundant were they, they were used as fertiliser on market gardens.



But habitat degradation, fishing and predation by trout don’t fully explain the speed of upokororo’s disappearance, or the fact they disappeared from isolated pristine rivers.

After examining hundreds of historic records and using modern data modelling techniques, Mr Lee and Professor Perry say another factor may have been the nail in the coffin for upokororo.

That was the species dispersal strategy. Upokororo were amphidromous – they migrated from river to sea and back at some point in the life cycle - but unlike salmon, it’s believed they did not instinctively return to the place they were born. This meant they returned to breed in rivers and streams of poor water quality or inhabited by trout and this in turn led to what ecologists call population ‘sinks’.

Sinks is the term is used to explain a ‘sinking lid’ ecological theory whereby once-healthy populations do not reproduce at a rate high enough to establish sub-populations and so populations slowly ‘sinks’.

“Our modelling shows these population ‘sinks’ could be the vital missing link,” Mr Lee says. “We factored in over-fishing and predation by trout and while those things made a big difference, once we factored in dispersal among rivers and lower breeding rates from poorer quality habitat, then it clearly showed how the fish became extinct so fast.”

The researchers say the study has significant implications for other freshwater fish, more than 70% of which are at risk for under threat of extinction. In particular, there are concerns over whitebait, and whether current restrictions are enough to protect them.

Professor George Perry says like other countries, New Zealand faces big challenges to protect its freshwater species but in order for history not to repeat itself, we need to know what happened in the past.

“Globally freshwater ecosystems are under immense strain, facing habitat loss, invasive species, climate change and over-exploitation, so understanding what happened in the past might allow us to stop extinctions of freshwater biota in future.”

The Australian grayling is closely related to upokororo and is listed as a vulnerable species under Australian environmental law.
The study is published in Freshwater Biology


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 