New Online Report: Visualising Global Climate Action

UN Climate Change News, 31 July 2019 - The UN Climate Change secretariat’s Momentum for Change initiative has released an interactive, online report, showcasing shining examples of diverse climate solutions from around the world.

The report tells the stories of 15 winners of the 2018 Global Climate Action Award, using infographics, animations, photos and videos.

“Our Lighthouse Activities are a significant part of our wider UN Climate Change efforts to mobilize action and ambition in support of national and international climate goals,” UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa says in the report's foreword. “The 15 Lighthouse Activity winners for 2018 serve as real-world reminders that climate action is not just possible—it’s the path we must get on to achieve the goals laid out in Paris,” she adds.

The projects include:

“Yalla Let’s Bike” — a Syrian project, helping women defy traditional roles by promoting bicycling as a healthy and eco-friendly mode of transportation.

“Sri Lanka Mangrove Conservation Project” — a conservation project, helping Sri Lanka become the first nation in history to preserve and replant all of its mangrove forests.

“Forest Green Rovers” — a British project, where a local football team is working to create the “world’s greenest football club”.

The interactive elements of the report demonstrate the vast number of climate projects vying for the Global Climate Action Award, while shining a light on the remarkable results that these projects have already achieved across the world.







The report demonstrates that last year, the Momentum for Change initiative received a record breaking number of applications for its annual Global Climate Action award. In total, 569 projects applied for the award, across four pillar categories: Planetary Health, Climate Neutral Now, Women for Results and Climate Finance. Of these applications, while 331 of these projects were considered eligible.

Data is central to the report’s design, allowing readers to see an impressive by-the-numbers recap of major milestones, while at the same time feeling inspired by the hundreds of climate action already underway.

This report comes ahead of the announcement of the winners of the 2019 Global Climate Action Award, scheduled in September during Climate Week NYC.

About Momentum for Change:

Through its annual Global Climate Action Award program, Momentum for Change shines a light on the enormous groundswell of action underway across the globe that is moving the world toward a highly resilient, low-carbon future.

Momentum for Change recognizes innovative and transformative solutions that address both climate change and wider economic, social and environmental challenges.

The projects recognised by Momentum for Change are selected by an expert advisory panel, through a competitive process that identifies some of the most practical, scalable and replicable examples of what people, businesses, governments and industries are doing to tackle climate change.

English: https://unfccc.int/news/new-online-report-visualising-global-climate-action

French: https://unfccc.int/fr/news/nouveau-rapport-en-ligne-pleins-feux-sur-l-action-climatique-mondiale

Spanish: https://unfccc.int/es/news/nuevo-informe-en-linea-una-vista-interactiva-a-la-accion-mundial-sobre-el-clima



© Scoop Media

