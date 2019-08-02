Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Brand new Nanogirl Live! science show touring this November

Friday, 2 August 2019, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Nanogirl


PRESS RELEASE

Brand new Nanogirl Live! science show touring NZ this November

The world's only female-led live science show, Nanogirl Live! will bring it’s signature explosive theatrics back to the stage for it’s fourth New Zealand tour this November, performing it’s all-new live show, Bring on the Noise.

In this year’s show, Nanogirl - a character created and performed by world-renowned science educator Dr Michelle Dickinson - and her assistant Boris will take audiences on an explosive adventure exploring the science of sound. The show is ideal for children aged 7-12, but the amazing feats of science and engineering performed on stage will entertain all ages. Previous Nanogirl Live! performances have featured flaming fireballs, liquid nitrogen giant party poppers, and even a live tornado!

Bring on the Noise will include opportunities for children to join Nanogirl on stage to assist with experiments, and allow budding young scientist to ask Nanogirl their top science question at the meet and greet session after the show. For Dr Dickinson, meeting enthusiastic young (and young-at-heart) audience members is a highlight of the tour.

Creating an opportunity for all young New Zealanders to not only meet a real life scientist, but also see incredible and explosive live science experiments is important in helping to see that science is everywhere and for everyone” says Dr Michelle Dickinson,

The 2019 tour will visit ten centres across New Zealand, from Kerikeri to Christchurch and tickets are on sale from Wednesday . Full details of the touring schedule can be found online at nanogirllive.co.nz.

Ends.




