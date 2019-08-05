Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Study reveals unique genetic insight into NZ kids

Monday, 5 August 2019, 9:27 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

The country’s largest longitudinal study has found that girls, Pacific children and children born to older mothers have a unique genetic advantage that could potentially help them live longer.

The discovery was made during analysis of DNA samples from children in the Growing Up in New Zealand study, which has been tracking more than 6,000 children since birth.

The University of Auckland study examined the DNA of more than 4,000 children to record the length of telomeres, an essential part of all human chromosomes.

Telomeres are like the plastic tips on the end of shoelaces – they protect each strand of DNA from damage. Telomeres shorten as we age and can affect the development of age-related disease.

Growing Up in New Zealand senior research fellow and molecular biologist, Dr Caroline Walker, says the study is the first to examine telomere length in New Zealand children.

“This is an important study because it’s the first time we’ve gathered information in children of this age which gives us vital genetic clues about how the next generation of New Zealanders might age,” Dr Walker says.

The study used a special technique to measure the length of telomeres and discovered:
• Girls had significantly longer telomeres than boys.
• Pacific children had the longest telomeres, followed by Asian children, Māori children and then European children.
• Children born to older mothers had longer telomeres.
The study is the first to show differences in telomere length between ethnic groups in New Zealand children.



Dr Walker says the study found that Pacific and Māori children had longer telomeres - a sign of potential longevity, but in reality these two groups have a lower life expectancy on average compared with European New Zealanders.

“More research is needed to understand how telomere length interacts with other genetic and environmental factors to affect the health and wellbeing of Māori and Pacific peoples,” Dr Walker says. “We certainly know that stressful or adverse environments can impact the length of telomeres in later life.”

“The beauty of a longitudinal study like Growing Up in New Zealand is that it means we can potentially track how the length of telomeres change over time to understand the influence of certain environmental factors, such as stress, diet and exercise,” Dr Walker says.

The research on telomeres was published in the journal Scientific Reports. You can read the full paper here: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-46338-x


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 