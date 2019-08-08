Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Wintry Weekend Weather

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 12:52 pm
Press Release: MetService

Thursday 8 August 2019

MetService is forecasting rain to be the story to end the week, with Heavy Rain Watches in force for Fiordland till 11pm Thursday, and Northland and Gisborne on Friday. Wet weather will spread to most places this weekend as a low pressure system approaches from the Tasman Sea and crosses the South Island on Saturday. This is also likely to bring snow to inland Canterbury and Otago and more Severe Weather Watches and/or Warnings could be added.

MetService Meteorologist Claire Nickson explains: “A low crossing the South Island this weekend will cause the winds to turn easterly over Canterbury and Otago. The onshore winds will bring rain to these areas, with snow levels lowering early on Saturday. There is a possibility of heavy snow above 400 metres for inland Canterbury and Otago, with smaller amounts possible at lower levels.”

The possibility of significant weather has been flagged on MetService Severe Weather Outlook for several days. MetService advises Road Snowfall Warnings were likely to be issued for higher roads and passes, and people should keep an eye out for any Heavy Snow Watches or Warnings that may be issued in due course: http://bit.ly/AllWarnings

Meanwhile, for the remainder of the country, most people can expect a wet weekend, with heavy falls possible about Buller, and also parts of the upper North Island. Contrary to the norm, Fiordland is looking like the driest spot this weekend once the current Heavy Rain Watch is lifted by the end of the day on Thursday.


