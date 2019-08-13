Fringe events added to Thomas Cawthron Memorial Lecture

Fringe events added to Thomas Cawthron Memorial Lecture programme to provide more chances to hear an inspiring speaker

The Thomas Cawthron Memorial Lecture will take place on the evening of 17 September 2019 at Annesbrook Community Church. Tickets are now available and Nelson Tasman residents are urged to secure their tickets as demand for tickets this year is already very strong.

Visiting scientist and climate studies expert Professor Gideon Henderson will present this year’s lecture. Professor Henderson is from the Earth Sciences Department of Oxford University and is a fellow of the Royal Society. His work centres on climate studies and the carbon cycle. Professor Henderson has also recently been appointed Chief Scientific Adviser to the UK Government’s Department of the Environment.

“We are very fortunate to have Professor Henderson providing this year’s lecture and we want as many people in our community as possible to benefit from his knowledge and expertise during the time he has in Nelson,” says Bob Dickinson, Chair of the Cawthron Institute Trust Board.

For the first time this year, and in acknowledgement of strong community interest in the annual lecture, there will be additional ‘fringe’ events on the days either side of the main lecture event. These events are specifically for secondary school students, staff from local authorities, and Cawthron Institute staff.

While the fringe events are not open to the public, it is hoped that they will provide opportunities for many more members of the community to hear Professor Henderson, in particular some of our future scientists.

“We are thrilled that students will have a chance to hear such a world-class speaker,” says Bob Dickinson. “These students will be the scientists and politicians of tomorrow so is vital that that they have a full understanding of the different research and work that is influencing the way we act in our environment.”

Professor Henderson will talk about research into the mitigation of climate change by removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. With the effects of global warming visible around the world, Professor Henderson will show how we may be able to combat climate change, not only by reducing the emissions we are creating, but by actually beginning to remove what has already been emitted. He will explore the differences between theory and reality and discuss the social, political and economic pressures surrounding his work. The full abstract of his talk is available on the Cawthron website at https://www.cawthron.org.nz/publication/conferences-and-events/annual-lecture-2019-prof-henderson-abstract/

“The topic of this year’s lecture has never been more important,” says Bob Dickinson. “With the tangible effects of climate evident around the world, we believe it is important that our community can understand the work that is underway to not only reduce the damage that we are currently doing, but repair the damage that has already been done.”

To secure your ticket or to find out more about the 2019 Thomas Cawthron Memorial Lecture go to https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/cawthron-memorial-lecture-2019-tickets-66831038435.

