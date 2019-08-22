Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Batter the North

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 1:19 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for northern areas of the North Island tonight into Friday morning.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris warns: “There could be very strong localised wind gusts over 110 km/h from the northwest and we are advising residents in affected areas to tie down objects that could be caught by the wind overnight. There is also a possibility of tornadoes developing with the severe thunderstorm cells.”

A complex low-pressure system is rolling over the country today (Thursday) and tomorrow which brings heavy rain, squally thunderstorms, strong winds and possible tornadoes to northern areas of the North Island and subsequent Severe Weather Watches have been issued. The South Island is not spared from thunderstorm activity with the West Coast being at risk until Friday evening.

On Friday the flow turns southwesterly over the country, which eases the heavy rain around the North Island in the evening and we see a general clearing trend which sets most places up for an enjoyable weekend.

The southwesterlies are persistent through the weekend and could be strong at times but generally most places will be in for a relatively dry couple of days. However, a few pesky showers will linger around western areas of the North Island, while showers turn to rain for Westland and Buller through the weekend.

