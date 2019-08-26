Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Monday, 26 August 2019, 2:00 pm
Press Release: MetService

26 August 2019


Last week of winter mainly fine

MetService are forecasting a settled week of weather ahead, though this is punctuated for some by a front on Thursday bringing rain to western areas especially the South Island West Coast.

Several fronts move up New Zealand today bringing showers and cooler temperatures, then a ridge of high pressure leads to fine days for many, and cooler nights for some.

MetSservice Meteorologist Andrew James explains: "High pressure is the main player this week, so Kiwis will notice that conditions are quieter weather wise than they have been recently, apart from a front moving up the country Thursday."

"The front on Thursday brings rain to the west coast of the South Island, and strong northwesterlies farther east, but by the time it reaches the North Island it looks much weaker. North Islanders will get a few showers ahead of it, mainly in western areas south of Auckland," James continues, "But compared to recent weeks it will be much drier for Aucklanders."

Next weekend is looking fine for Father’s Day plans as another high-pressure system moves over the country on Friday. You can keep an eye on the latest updates at metservice.com.


MetService’s website is having a make-over. Take a sneak peek by going to beta.metservice.com, we’d love to hear your feedback via website@metservice.com. The refreshed site will run concurrently to the original website over the coming months.


