Winners of the 2019 Kudos Awards announced last night

Friday, 6 September 2019, 1:42 pm
Press Release: The Kudos Awards

Waikato celebrated the achievements of 19 finalists and announced winners in eight categories at the 13th Annual Kudos Science Excellence Awards at Claudelands last night.

Overall supreme award, the University of Waikato Lifetime Achievement Award went to Adjunct Associate Professor Amanda Oakley for her extraordinary contribution to life-saving, early detection of melanoma.

The achievements of the night’s winners highlight the extensive scope of our region’s science and the contribution our science talent is making, nationally and internationally. From people fathoming the depths of our marine environments or the vast, complexities of the internet; inventors of innovative mastitis screening technology and world-leading advances in time-of-flight imaging; from a team reducing the incidence and impact of traumatic injury to an educator engaging communities in environmental science, the awards celebrated an incredible array of inspiring people and ideas.

The awards evening also provides a platform for up and coming talent from the region’s schools. Regional Science Fair supreme winner, Aidan Hodgson and runner up Lily Jarrett attended to present their projects and mingle with some of the Waikato’s top scientists.

Excellence and distinguished awards were presented to Zyean Cutler from Hamilton Boys High School. Last year as a Year 11 student, his 98% mark in the Cambridge International Examinations, IGCSE double-award co-ordinated Science examination placed him 1st in the world. Marnie Best and Lucy Simmonds from St Paul’s Collegiate were also recognised for their distinguished achievements in science subjects.

On the night, Chair of the Kudos Science Trust, Professor Ross Lawrenson recalled the first awards being celebrated with sausage rolls and club sandwiches. This year’s event attracted 300 guests to the prestigious black tie dinner. “I think we can safely say the Kudos Awards have become an institution for Hamilton and the Waikato,” he observed

Since the awards began they have given almost $400,000 in prize money to help regional scientists advance their research, buy tools and equipment and attend international conferences. Some Kudos winners go on to win national awards such as The Prime Minister’s Science Prize, and Kiwi-net’s commercialisation awards.


Winners of the 2019 Kudos Awards are:
Wintec Secondary Science Teacher/Educator - Lynnette Rogers, Kukutaaruhe Education Trust
Hill Laboratories Laboratory Technologist Award - Karen Thompson, NIWA
Hamilton City Council ICT Award - Dr Matthew Luckie, University of Waikato
Datamars Engineering Science Award - Dr Lee Streeter, University of Waikato
Kudos Science Trust Food & Ag Award - Farm Medix: Snapshot
Waikato Regional Council Environmental Science Award - Dr Drew Lohrer, NIWA
Waikato DHB Medical Science Award - Midland Trauma Research Centre
University of Waikato Lifetime Achievement Award - Adjunct Associate Professor, Amanda Oakley

