Vaping with nicotine a proven effective combo

Vaping with high levels of nicotine is the winning combination when it comes to smoking cessation!

These new findings have come from clinical research, undertaken between 2016-2018 by Auckland University’s National Institute of Health Innovation (NIHI), and co-researchers from Canterbury University with 1124 participants from all over New Zealand.

Local vaping manufacturer NZVAPOR supplied some products as part of this clinical trial. QJ Satchell, Managing Director of NZVAPOR is passionate about helping Kiwis quit smoking. QJ is also the

“These findings are excellent for the vaping industry as its been getting a lot of bad press of late. It’s great that we now have local research to back up why vaping can be successful for smoking cessation. This has been our mantra since we started manufacturing vaping products seven years ago.

The study shows the importance of high nicotine levels. We saw the best results when the user had a good amount of nicotine passing into their bloodstream.

My brother and I both quit smoking with the help of vaping. At the time the devices weren’t as powerful and the e-liquids weren’t as high in nicotine. We now produce multiple vape products inhouse that give the user much higher levels of nicotine, which this study has proven to make the difference.

We want to help other kiwis to do the same. We encourage people to fully switch away from tobacco to e-cigarettes with nicotine that is produced by a certified manufacturer in a controlled environment. Knowing the source of your e-liquids is very important from a safety factor.

The manufacturing process is completely New Zealand owned, which means the product and contents are fully controlled.

The Lancet Respiratory Medicine: Nicotine patches used in combination with e-cigarettes (with and without nicotine) for smoking cessation: a pragmatic, randomised trial

President of the New Zealand Vaping Alliance and sits on the Ministry of Health’s Technical Advisory Board and Health Promotion Agency advisory board.

NZVAPOR was the first company in NZ to produce e-liquids in a registered clean environment and production continues within our ISO grade 5 manufacturing plant.

Taking these local findings into account; I call on Hon Jenny Salesa to implement responsible regulation of our industry sooner rather than later. Our Ministry of Health already support the use of vaping as a way to quit smoking and the gap in regulation leaves room for sensationalist headlines sending mixed messages to current adult smokers who want to quit. The truth of it is that strong, locally controlled nicotine e-liquid and quality devices are key.

We have also known that smoking is prevalent within the Maori and Pacific Island community, especially with Maori women. However, this market has been the toughest to reach. The fact that 40% of the trial participants were Maori, with 4 out of 5 being Maori women, who successfully stopped smoking is very encouraging for others to do the same”, says Satchell.





