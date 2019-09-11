Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Vaping with nicotine a proven effective combo

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 8:52 am
Press Release: NZVAPOR

Vaping with high levels of nicotine is the winning combination when it comes to smoking cessation!

These new findings have come from clinical research, undertaken between 2016-2018 by Auckland University’s National Institute of Health Innovation (NIHI), and co-researchers from Canterbury University with 1124 participants from all over New Zealand.

Local vaping manufacturer NZVAPOR supplied some products as part of this clinical trial. QJ Satchell, Managing Director of NZVAPOR is passionate about helping Kiwis quit smoking. QJ is also the

“These findings are excellent for the vaping industry as its been getting a lot of bad press of late. It’s great that we now have local research to back up why vaping can be successful for smoking cessation. This has been our mantra since we started manufacturing vaping products seven years ago.

The study shows the importance of high nicotine levels. We saw the best results when the user had a good amount of nicotine passing into their bloodstream.

My brother and I both quit smoking with the help of vaping. At the time the devices weren’t as powerful and the e-liquids weren’t as high in nicotine. We now produce multiple vape products inhouse that give the user much higher levels of nicotine, which this study has proven to make the difference.

We want to help other kiwis to do the same. We encourage people to fully switch away from tobacco to e-cigarettes with nicotine that is produced by a certified manufacturer in a controlled environment. Knowing the source of your e-liquids is very important from a safety factor.

The manufacturing process is completely New Zealand owned, which means the product and contents are fully controlled.

The Lancet Respiratory Medicine: Nicotine patches used in combination with e-cigarettes (with and without nicotine) for smoking cessation: a pragmatic, randomised trial

President of the New Zealand Vaping Alliance and sits on the Ministry of Health’s Technical Advisory Board and Health Promotion Agency advisory board.

NZVAPOR was the first company in NZ to produce e-liquids in a registered clean environment and production continues within our ISO grade 5 manufacturing plant.

Taking these local findings into account; I call on Hon Jenny Salesa to implement responsible regulation of our industry sooner rather than later. Our Ministry of Health already support the use of vaping as a way to quit smoking and the gap in regulation leaves room for sensationalist headlines sending mixed messages to current adult smokers who want to quit. The truth of it is that strong, locally controlled nicotine e-liquid and quality devices are key.

We have also known that smoking is prevalent within the Maori and Pacific Island community, especially with Maori women. However, this market has been the toughest to reach. The fact that 40% of the trial participants were Maori, with 4 out of 5 being Maori women, who successfully stopped smoking is very encouraging for others to do the same”, says Satchell.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZVAPOR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 