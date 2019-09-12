Wind and rain from Friday through Saturday

Wind and rain from Friday through Saturday, mostly fine on Sunday

Two cold fronts are set to move up the South Island during Friday then stall around central New Zealand on Saturday before moving away from Aotearoa during Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best comments: “These fronts are set to bring gale northwesterlies to the Canterbury High Country, eastern parts of the South Island and the Lower North Island during Friday. Severe weather forecasters have issued several Severe Weather Warnings and Watches associated with this developing feature.”

“In addition to the strong to gale force winds, there are Heavy Rain Watches associated with the front. These Watches affect Fiordland, the Westland Ranges and Marlborough. Keep up with the development of this weather system by visiting the metservice.com website for details on the Warnings and Watches.”

On Saturday, the rain associated with the fronts gradually spreads across the country from about Christchurch northwards, with fine spells and isolated showers farther south. Temperatures over the weekend are expected to stay about average for this time of the year.

Sunday sees isolated showers developing in the west of the North Island, then gradually clearing during the day, but rain spreading to Northland by the afternoon. Wellington and the east of the island become fine. Over the South Island on Sunday, showers about southern Westland, Fiordland and Stewart Island are expected to turn to rain, while isolated showers over northern Westland and Buller clear. Nelson and eastern parts of the South Island are expected to become fine.

