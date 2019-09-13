The Power of Wind

Make the Boat Go Faster: Emirates Team New Zealand And Genesis School-Gen Teach Kids About the Power of Wind





School-gen STEM resources available in Te Reo Māori

How will Emirates Team New Zealand’s boat harness wind power to reach speeds of almost 95km/hr when the America’s Cup is sailed in the Hauraki Gulf in March 2021?

Two new learning resources produced by Genesis, the team’s Official Energy Partner, aim to inspire Years 5-8 students to discover the answers to this and other wind power questions.

The new science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) resources “Harnessing the Power of the Wind,” which has a science focus, and “Measuring Wind Power,” with a maths focus, are part of the award-winning Genesis School-gen programme that engages and inspires the innovators of tomorrow.

Students are encouraged to build their own boats, to understand floating and sinking, and to think about the sustainability of their boat building materials. They are also introduced to the concept of on-water measurement, including nautical miles and knots, and to use calculations to predict boat times and distances and also work out the perimeter and area of an America’s Cup race course.

“We’re delighted to be working with Genesis and their School-gen programme to engage with the innovators of tomorrow,” said Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton.

“Wind power is a natural topic for us to be talking about as Genesis generates electricity from the wind and we generate boat speed. Both Emirates Team New Zealand and Genesis are focussed on pushing the boundaries when it comes to technical innovations.

“We hope making these practical, real-life resources available through the Genesis School-gen programme will inspire the next generation of kiwi kids into STEM careers,” says Grant.

Genesis CEO Marc England commented that STEM subjects can be incredibly exciting, and “we want to show kids that technology coupled with creative minds can make things happen.”

“Partnering with Emirates Team New Zealand enables us to give schools fabulous learning opportunities around the America’s Cup,” said Marc. “We are both focused on inspiring the next generation of innovators, and we hope School-gen’s wide reach across New Zealand schools coupled with Emirates Team New Zealand’s fantastic reputation will get kids excited about STEM and futures in this field.”

The resources, available in te reo Māori, are being launched in Māori Language Week. School-gen provides several resources in te reo Māori and is continuously translating its materials into te reo.

The STEM resources include profiles of two Genesis and Emirates Team New Zealand staff members talking about their STEM careers and backgrounds.



