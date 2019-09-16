Severe Weather makes way for settled weather

16 September 2019



A strong cold front is expected to make landfall today (Monday) bringing plenty of Severe Weather with it. MetService has issued Strong Wind Watches and Orange Warnings for almost all the South Island and central New Zealand.

The Heavy Rain Warnings for the west coast of the South Island begin to ease Tuesday morning. There is also snow expected to 700-800 metres over Canterbury and Otago with the lowest snow expected down to 400 metres in Fiordland with road snow warnings in force for overnight tonight.

MetService Meteorologist Kyle Lee explains: “Wind gusts as high as 120km/h are expected to affect exposed places in the High Country of Canterbury, Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa including Tararua District from tonight until Tuesday morning,”

During Tuesday, the front weakens as it travels northwards over the North Island bringing wet weather. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure starts to build over the South Island which will begin to dominate New Zealand’s weather, bringing more settled weather, for the rest of the week.

“The cool airmass left by the cold front, coupled with the clear skies expected from the ridge of high pressure, will drop overnight temperatures for much of the remainder of the week,” continues Lee.

Although much of the South Island and large parts of the North Island will see cooler starts and increased frost risk, daytime temperatures are expected to be mild and around average for Spring time.

The mainly settled weather continues into the start of the weekend, which means Kiwis can plan a few BBQs ahead of the All Blacks first Rugby World Cup match on Saturday night.

