Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New research finds missing link between active volcanoes

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 10:38 am
Press Release: GNS Science

Rifting and volcanic activity in the Taupō Volcanic Zone (TVZ) is strongly related to the evolution of two ridges north-east of New Zealand which continue to move apart, according to new research led by GNS Science experts.

The research was led by Fabio Caratori Tontini of GNS Science, working with NIWA and GEOMAR in Germany and was published in the journal Nature Geoscience this week.

Around 5 million years ago, a submarine volcanic arc began to split in two forming the Havre Trough, bounded by the Colville Ridge to the west and the Kermadec Ridge to the east.

This area is related to the subduction of the Pacific Plate underneath the Australian Plate along the Kermadec Trench.

“For a long time we’ve known the TVZ is stretching by a few millimetres a year,” Dr Caratori Tontini says.

“We also knew the Havre Trough was similarly expanding, but scientists could not understand why the boundaries of the TVZ did not follow the Colville and Kermadec Ridges offshore.

“Our research has shown that actually, the Havre Trough is made of two distinct sections: a dormant western half and a much more active eastern half, representing two separate stages of evolution.

“The older western half was witness to a short-lived episode of seafloor spreading, similar to what is happening at the mid-ocean ridge that bisects the Atlantic Ocean.”

“By contrast, the currently active Kermadec arc volcanoes in the eastern half align perfectly with the TVZ,” co-author Dan Bassett of GNS Science says.

Dr Caratori Tontini says this wider context will help fine-tune what we currently know about volcanic hazards in the TVZ, given the part it plays in a wider system which includes submarine volcanoes in the Kermadec arc and their potential to generate tsunamis that could reach New Zealand’s coastline.

“This reminds us of the awesome forces that shaped New Zealand’s unique landscape –and how they will continue to do so in the future,” Dr Caratori Tontini says.

The GNS Science-led survey used geophysical data assembled over 15 years of study through ongoing collaboration with overseas institutions such as GEOMAR, and includes data from ships crossing the Havre Trough, satellites and aeroplanes.

Much of the recent data was collected onboard the NIWA research vessel Tangaroa using GNS Science’s own geophysical equipment, as part of a larger research effort to investigate hydrothermal systems associated with submarine volcanism, and their mineralisation.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from GNS Science on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

Pre-Post-Brexit Deal Talks: UK Trade Minister Visits Wellington

New Zealand should get a better deal for exports of sheepmeat, beef and dairy products into the United Kingdom after Brexit, the British Minister of State for Trade, Liz Truss, said in Wellington today. More>>

ALSO:

Not-Very Well: Tamarind Halts Tui Drilling; OMV Assesses Options

Tamarind Resources has halted drilling at its Tui oil field off the Taranaki coast after the first of the three planned wells came up dry. Managing director Ian Angell says that despite the “unexpected” result from the first well, the firm believes the other two prospects are worth pursuing. More>>

ALSO:

Seeking 'Clarity': Crown To Appeal Southern Response Decision, Offers Costs

“It is our intention that the clarity that will come from the outcome of these proceedings will enable the Crown to work with Southern Response to provide a soundly based proactive solution to those people that are affected.” More>>

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 