Sunny weekend ahead as days grow longer

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 2:30 pm
Press Release: MetService


Thursday 19 September 2019

MetService is predicting a sunny weekend for most places, as high pressure dominates the weather for New Zealand. The high, which is already bringing fine weather to many parts, is forecast to stick around through to the end of Sunday, meaning many places will see the sunniest weekend they’ve had for some time.

MetService Meteorologist Claire Nickson says: “It’s great weather for weekend sport and gatherings, perhaps even a BBQ ahead of the watching the All Blacks on Saturday night.”

MetService is the official forecaster for the All Blacks, wherever they play in the world. The forecast for Saturday for Yokohama is for periods of rain.

Back on home turf, several locations have already recorded some impressive sunshine hours on Wednesday, with New Plymouth receiving 11.6 hours of sun, Kelburn in Wellington seeing 11.2 sunshine hours, and 10.7 hours for Greymouth.

“These high numbers of sunshine hours will continue through to Sunday for many places, due to high pressure bringing settled weather. Daylight hours are now increasing quickly day-by-day as we approach the equinox, meaning even more chance to enjoy the sunshine.”

Nickson said that the only exceptions will be some cloud and a few showers for Gisborne and Hawkes Bay, and the west coast of the South Island. However, it will be a good weekend for the ski fields, with blue skies and light winds.

Temperatures this weekend will be around average for the time of year. However, it will be warming up a little for the east coast of the South Island on Sunday as northwesterly winds develop ahead of the next weather feature. Blenheim will be the warmest spot this weekend, with a forecast high of 21C for Sunday.

“As we head into the new week, the high pressure moves away, and makes way for a front coming from the south,” Nickson explained. “This will bring rain to both islands early next week.”

