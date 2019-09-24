Biosecurity Award finalists stepping up

The Biosecurity Award finalists announced today exhibit the diversity and shared commitment of those working to protect New Zealand from pests and diseases.

Judging Panel Chair Dr John Hellstrom says the finalists represent an impressively diverse range of individuals, teams, businesses, government agencies, research organisations, iwi, schools and community groups this year.

“They are often volunteers working in isolated places, with few resources, and trying to do something that hasn’t been done before. Working quietly with little visibility or recognition, they are often fuelled by a few small wins and many big challenges,” he adds.

“The judging panel members have found the judging very difficult, but also incredibly rewarding. Every entrant deserves recognition and support because they are all stepping up to do something to protect and preserve New Zealand’s wildlife, environment, primary industries and way of life.”

“We congratulate the 25 finalists announced today, and commend every one of the 70 entrants for their continuing mahi and effort,” says Dr Hellstrom.

Deputy Director-General Biosecurity New Zealand Roger Smith says the Biosecurity Awards celebrate some of the outstanding contributions to protect New Zealand’s taonga and living environment from pests and diseases and ensure that our biosecurity system stays resilient, effective and world-leading.

“Now in its third year, the awards reflect the spirit of the biosecurity brand Ko Tātou This Is Us, created to help build a biosecurity team of 4.7 million – all New Zealanders,” says Mr Smith.

Award winners will be announced at a dinner in Auckland on 4 November. The Ministerial award recognising contribution to biosecurity over many years will also be announced on the night.



Further details about award finalists is available on the Ko Tatou This is Us website.





New Zealand Biosecurity Award finalists 2019



Department of Conservation Community Pihinga Award for new projects/initiatives

• Aorere College’s Year 10 Mātauranga Māori class for the project: understanding rusts – fungal invaders of Aotearoa

• Field trial: Ship rat control using modified ‘Philproof’ bait stations

• Tauranga Moana Biosecurity Capital

• Te Arawa Lakes Trust

Department of Conservation Community Kahiwi Award for established projects/initiatives

• Guardians of the Bay of Islands for the project: Project Island Song

• Polhill Protectors for the project: being neighbourly with our natives

• Te Roroa Commercial Development Company for its Kauri Dieback Response Plan

Te Puni Kōkiri Māori Award

• Ngāti Hauā Mahi Trust for the project: Tiaki Manaakitia te Tangata, Tiaki Manaakitia te Taiao

• Te Roroa Commercial Development Company for its Kauri Dieback Response Plan

• Rakiura Titi Islands Administering Body for the project: Rakiura Titi Islands Biosecurity Project

GIA Industry Award

• Automotive Technologies Ltd for a heat treatment project

• KiwiNet for the project: KiwiNet geared up to fight threats

• Livestock Improvement Corporation for helping to protect the national herd from Mycoplasma bovis

Eagle Technology Local and Central Government Award

• Auckland Council for its biosecurity team

• Environment Canterbury (Chatham Islands) for Chatham Island biosecurity

• Wellington City Council for Wildlife Safe Wellington

Bio-Protection Research Centre Science Award

• Cawthron Institute for the project: molecular tools for aquatic pest detection

• Myrtle Rust Research Consortium for the project: Ngā Taonga – safeguarding the mauri of myrtles and dependent ecosystems

• SCION – Healthy Trees, Healthy Future Research Programme for the project: Healthy Trees, Healthy Future – enabling technologies to combat Phytophthora diseases

Mondiale Innovation Award

• Automotive Technologies Ltd for a heat treatment project

• Livestock Improvement Corporation for helping to protect the national herd from Mycoplasma bovis

• Omori Kuratau Pest Management Group

AsureQuality Emerging Leader Award

• Kane McElrea of Northland Regional Council

• Helen Payn of Land Information New Zealand

• Marion Schoof of AgResearch

