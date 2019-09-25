Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Scientists share stunning images

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 9:11 am
Press Release: NIWA


Castle Hill attracts two types of enthusiasts – climbers and astrophotographers.
The hill, on State Highway 73 between Darfield and Arthur’s Pass in the Waimakariri Basin, was named for the imposing array of limestone boulders in the area that mirror the look of castle ruins.

It attracts hundreds of rock climbers every year, but it was the sky that grabbed NIWA freshwater ecologist Shannan Crow’s attention – especially at night in the middle of winter.

Familiar with working in some of New Zealand’s most stunning environments, Crow is particularly attracted to Castle Hill because the limestone boulders add depth and interest to his photographs.

This year he was voted the People’s Choice winner in the annual NIWA Photography Awards which attracted more than 400 entries from staff. The vast array of environmental science NIWA researchers undertakes happens in some of this country’s most beautiful locations, a happy circumstance which has prompted many staff to take up amateur photographers.

Crow used a Nikon D850 camera with a Zeiss Otus 55mm lens to capture his winning shot, which he named The Centre of the Milky Way aligned with the Centre of Castle Hill.

"Winter is the optimum time because the Milky Way core is fully visible, and the dark conditions of the new moon allow more detail to be captured in the sky."

Crow was a double winner in this year’s competition announced this week, also taking out the Our Places category for the photo A Battle between the sun and Northwesterly Storm over the Southern Alps.

There are seven sections in the photography awards with specialist diver Crispin Middleton also a double winner, taking out the Freshwater and Our Work categories. His photo, Bees and Mosquito Larvae, was taken during a summer drought when bees gathered to drink at a diminishing supply of freshwater.

Middleton’s other winning photograph showed a NIWA team preparing to beach seine to sample snapper in the Far North. The smaller boat sets the net while the larger vessel is used as the “mother ship”.

Hydrodynamics technician Jochen Bind won the Our People section with an image of marine ecology technician Sam Parkes doing the hard work preparing anchors for sea level and wave monitoring equipment in Tonga. Shantanu Patke won the Emerging Photographer award for a photo showing a kea in flight and Sarah Searson won the Special Award for a photograph looking through a port hole.

The judges of this year’s competition were Ross Giblin of Stuff and Gerry le Roux from Science Lens.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Jetstar To Drop Regions: Air NZ Steps In With Discount Offer

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way. More>>

ALSO:

Up To $620 Million: Funding For Manawatū Gorge Replacement Highway

The initial funding of up to $100 million has been made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency. The funding will enable construction to start quickly once the consent process is complete. More>>

Order To Pay $24,754.08: Non-Compliance Costs Landlord

Auckland landlord Rinal Kumar... was found to have failed to lodge tenancy bonds on 32 separate occasions and to have failed to provide documentation to TCIT in accordance with his obligations under tenancy law. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 